Pictures | Wed Jun 24, 2015 | 3:55pm BST

Sleeping volcano awakens

Smoke rises from Villarrica volcano as seen near the town of Pucon in southern Chile, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Smoke rises from Villarrica volcano as seen near the town of Pucon in southern Chile, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Smoke rises from Villarrica volcano as seen near the town of Pucon in southern Chile, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon, Chile, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Pucon town, Chile, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Pucon town, Chile, May 5, 2015. Villarrica, located near the popular tourist resort of Pucon, is among the most active in South America. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon, Chile, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, Chile, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
An aerial view shows smoke and lava spewing from the Villarrica volcano, south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Basualto

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Claudia Bucarey

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon, Chile, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
An aerial view shows smoke rising from the Villarrica volcano, south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Basualto

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Claudia Bucarey

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon, Chile, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
An aerial view shows smoke and ash rising from Villarrica Volcano, south of Santiago, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Smoke and ash rises from the Villarrica volcano as seen from Pucon town south of Santiago, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
An aerial view shows smoke and ash rising from Villarrica Volcano, south of Santiago March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
