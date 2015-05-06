Sleeping volcano awakens

Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago March 26, 2015. On March 3, a short-lived eruption of ash and rock led to the evacuation of thousands from the nearby area. Authorities have restricted...more

Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago March 26, 2015. On March 3, a short-lived eruption of ash and rock led to the evacuation of thousands from the nearby area. Authorities have restricted access to the area and have put the area under an orange alert, which means that an "eruption is probably in the short-term." REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Close