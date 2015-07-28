Edition:
Sleeping volcano awakens

The Villarrica volcano is seen under an overcast sky, from Pucon town, Chile, July 25, 2015. Villarrica is among the most active volcanoes in South America. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Smoke rises from Villarrica volcano as seen near the town of Pucon in southern Chile, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon, Chile, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Smoke rises from Villarrica volcano as seen near the town of Pucon in southern Chile, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, Chile, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Pucon town, Chile, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Smoke rises from Villarrica volcano as seen near the town of Pucon in southern Chile, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Pucon town, Chile, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon, Chile, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
An aerial view shows smoke and lava spewing from the Villarrica volcano, south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Basualto

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Claudia Bucarey

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
An aerial view shows smoke rising from the Villarrica volcano, south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Basualto

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon, Chile, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Claudia Bucarey

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon, Chile, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
An aerial view shows smoke and ash rising from Villarrica Volcano, south of Santiago, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
