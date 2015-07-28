Sleeping volcano awakens
The Villarrica volcano is seen under an overcast sky, from Pucon town, Chile, July 25, 2015. Villarrica is among the most active volcanoes in South America. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Smoke rises from Villarrica volcano as seen near the town of Pucon in southern Chile, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon, Chile, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Smoke rises from Villarrica volcano as seen near the town of Pucon in southern Chile, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, Chile, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Pucon town, Chile, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Smoke rises from Villarrica volcano as seen near the town of Pucon in southern Chile, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Pucon town, Chile, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon, Chile, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
An aerial view shows smoke and lava spewing from the Villarrica volcano, south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Basualto
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Claudia Bucarey
An aerial view shows smoke rising from the Villarrica volcano, south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Basualto
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon, Chile, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Claudia Bucarey
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon, Chile, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
An aerial view shows smoke and ash rising from Villarrica Volcano, south of Santiago, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
