Pictures | Thu Apr 14, 2016 | 1:10pm BST

Sleeping with sharks

Airbnb contest winners Wu Hao and Tang Di of China prepare to spend a night among sharks in an underwater structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. Airbnb and the Aquarium of Paris offer contest winners a night underwater sleeping with sharks and create a research platform for "misunderstood" shark species. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Airbnb contest winners Wu Hao (R) and Tang Di of China pose before spending a night among sharks. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
A diver takes pictures as people look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
People look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A diver takes pictures as people look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A view shows an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Airbnb contest winner Tang Di poses before spending a night among sharks in an underwater structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
People look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Airbnb contest winners Wu Hao and Tang Di (L) pose as they enjoy a dinner before spending a night among sharks. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
A diver takes pictures as people look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
People look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
