Slow-motion lava
A slow-moving lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns vegetation as it approaches a property boundary near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
Construction crews try to divert lava from Mt. Kilauea from a home in the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Residents and onlookers look out towards the area where the lava flow from the Kilauea volcano has reached the town in Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Smoke rises from the lava flow from Mt. Kilauea as it inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
The lava flow from Mt. Kilauea inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Smoke rises from the Pu'u O'o vent on the Kilauea Volcano, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
The sun sets on the store fronts of the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
The lava flow from Mt. Kilauea swirls past a graveyard near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns vegetation as it approaches a property boundary near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
A man takes a picture of the lava flow from Mount Kilauea in Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Lava spouts from a hot spot as the lava flow from Mt. Kilauea inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Smoke rises from the Pu'u O'o vent on the Kilauea Volcano, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano continues to move down-slope through a property near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
Smoke rises in the distance as lava flow from Mt Kilauea approaches the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen advancing across a pasture between the Pahoa cemetery and Apa'a Street near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen nearing residential areas near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen crossing Apa'a Street/Cemetery Road near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 25, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
A lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns through thick vegetation near a cemetery near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist maps the margin of the lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen nearing residential areas near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist marks the coordinates of a lava flow front from the Kilauea Volcano with a GPS unit near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologists walk over the surface of a lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano to track surface breakouts near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
Next Slideshows
Raqqa: The Islamic State capital
Deep in Syria is the city of Raqqa, considered the de facto capital of Islamic State.
NASA rocket explodes
An unmanned Antares rocket explodes seconds after lift off in Virginia.
Wilds of the Yukon
Majestic views from the northern wilderness.
Hawaii's creeping lava
Lava from the Kilauea volcano moves toward inhabited areas.
MORE IN PICTURES
Clashes break out at Trump rally
Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.