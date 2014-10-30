Edition:
Slow-motion lava

A slow-moving lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns vegetation as it approaches a property boundary near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

Construction crews try to divert lava from Mt. Kilauea from a home in the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Residents and onlookers look out towards the area where the lava flow from the Kilauea volcano has reached the town in Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Smoke rises from the lava flow from Mt. Kilauea as it inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

The lava flow from Mt. Kilauea inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Smoke rises from the Pu'u O'o vent on the Kilauea Volcano, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

The sun sets on the store fronts of the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

The lava flow from Mt. Kilauea swirls past a graveyard near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns vegetation as it approaches a property boundary near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

A man takes a picture of the lava flow from Mount Kilauea in Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Lava spouts from a hot spot as the lava flow from Mt. Kilauea inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Smoke rises from the Pu'u O'o vent on the Kilauea Volcano, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano continues to move down-slope through a property near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

Smoke rises in the distance as lava flow from Mt Kilauea approaches the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen advancing across a pasture between the Pahoa cemetery and Apa'a Street near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen nearing residential areas near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen crossing Apa'a Street/Cemetery Road near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 25, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

A lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns through thick vegetation near a cemetery near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist maps the margin of the lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen nearing residential areas near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist marks the coordinates of a lava flow front from the Kilauea Volcano with a GPS unit near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologists walk over the surface of a lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano to track surface breakouts near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

