Slow-motion lava
A slow-moving lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns vegetation as it approaches a property boundary near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Sluggish lava toe breakouts along the south margin of the Kilauea volcano lava flow near Pahoa, Hawaii.
A fallen tree leaves a hole in the lava flow from the Kilauea volcano near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
An HVO geologist maps the margin of the Kilauea volcano lava flow using GPS near Pahoa, Hawaii.
Construction crews try to divert lava from Mt. Kilauea from a home in the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Residents and onlookers look out towards the area where the lava flow from the Kilauea volcano has reached the town in Pahoa, Hawaii.
Smoke rises from the lava flow from Mt. Kilauea as it inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
The lava flow from Mt. Kilauea inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
A breakout occurs from an inflated lobe of the Kilauea volcano lava flow near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Smoke rises from the Pu'u O'o vent on the Kilauea Volcano.
The sun sets on the store fronts of the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
The lava flow from Mt. Kilauea swirls past a graveyard near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns vegetation as it approaches a property boundary near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
A man takes a picture of the lava flow from Mount Kilauea in Pahoa, Hawaii.
Lava spouts from a hot spot as the lava flow from Mt. Kilauea inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Smoke rises from the Pu'u O'o vent on the Kilauea Volcano.
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano continues to move down-slope through a property near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Smoke rises in the distance as lava flow from Mt Kilauea approaches the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen advancing across a pasture between the Pahoa cemetery and Apa'a Street near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen nearing residential areas near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen crossing Apa'a Street/Cemetery Road near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
A lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns through thick vegetation near a cemetery near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist maps the margin of the lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano.
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen nearing residential areas near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist marks the coordinates of a lava flow front from the Kilauea Volcano with a GPS unit near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologists walk over the surface of a lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano to track surface breakouts near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Next Slideshows
The Virgin Galactic crash site
Investigators at the scene of the crash.
Air strikes on Kobani
The U.S.-led strikes on Islamic State militants in the Syrian border town.
Wallenda walks over Chicago
Daredevil Nik Wallenda crosses a tightrope between two skyscrapers above Chicago.
NYC Marathon
Highlights from the world's largest marathon.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Venezuela opposition on the streets
Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Twin church bombings in Egypt
Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attacks on churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday, marking one of the bloodiest days in recent memory for Egypt's Christian minority.
Preparing for Passover
Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.
University of Mosul in ruins
Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.
Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State
Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Tabqa military airport from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa.
Funeral for police officer killed in London attack
The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.
Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket
Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.