Slow-motion lava
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen passing through the Pahoa transfer station outer fence near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 13, 2014.
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen downslope of the house that burned on November 10 near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 13, 2014.
An aerial view shows the slow-moving lava flow creeping towards homes in the community of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 10, 2014.
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen downslope of the house that burned on November 10 near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 13, 2014.
A new lobe of lava burns along Cemetery Road/Apa'a Street slowly creeping toward the community of Pahoa, Hawaii November 9, 2014.
An aerial view of the lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 5, 2014.
A small breakout of lava from the Kilauea Volcano pushes past a fence near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 6, 2014.
An aerial view of the lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 5, 2014.
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano moves through a private orchard near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 4, 2014.
A slow-moving lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns vegetation as it approaches a property boundary near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
A fallen tree leaves a hole in the lava flow from the Kilauea volcano near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
An HVO geologist maps the margin of the Kilauea volcano lava flow using GPS near Pahoa, Hawaii.
Sluggish lava toe breakouts along the south margin of the Kilauea volcano lava flow near Pahoa, Hawaii.
Residents and onlookers look out towards the area where the lava flow from the Kilauea volcano has reached the town in Pahoa, Hawaii.
Smoke rises from the lava flow from Mt. Kilauea as it inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
The lava flow from Mt. Kilauea swirls past a graveyard near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Smoke rises from the Pu'u O'o vent on the Kilauea Volcano.
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen advancing across a pasture between the Pahoa cemetery and Apa'a Street near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Smoke rises in the distance as lava flow from Mt Kilauea approaches the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Lava spouts from a hot spot as the lava flow from Mt. Kilauea inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologists walk over the surface of a lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano to track surface breakouts near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen crossing Apa'a Street/Cemetery Road near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist marks the coordinates of a lava flow front from the Kilauea Volcano with a GPS unit near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist maps the margin of the lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano.
Next Slideshows
Kiev's young cadets
Young military cadets take their oaths in a ceremony in Ukraine.
Riding a fine line
If there has been a constant target of Palestinian attacks during weeks of unrest in Jerusalem, it is the city's Light Rail.
Giant sinkholes
Sinkholes can be deadly - swallowing residents and damaging infrastructure.
Tradition defies law
A circumcision ceremony in rural Kenya for young girls of the Pokot tribe.
MORE IN PICTURES
Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket
Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.