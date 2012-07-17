Smithsonian: Shapes and shadows
A child points up at an exhibit at the Smithsonian Institution's American Indian Museum in Washington June 6, 2012. Behind them is a work titled "For Life in all Directions." The Smithsonian Institution, the world's largest museum and research complex, includes 19 museums and galleries. Most are free of charge. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A visitor peers down inside the Smithsonian Institution's American Indian Museum in Washington July 11, 2012. The organic, curving roof and radial walls suggest spiral forms commonly found in nature. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Visitors walk through an exhibit of "Suprasensorial: Experiments in Light, Color, and Space" at the Smithsonian Institution's Hirshhorn Museum in Washington June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A visitor experiences an exhibit at the Smithsonian Institution's Hirshhorn Museum in Washington June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Visitors look down into a pool of water at the National Museum of African Art in Washington June 19, 2012. The museum seeks to foster the discovery and appreciation of the visual arts of Africa, the cradle of humanity. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A visitor is reflected in a work called "Trembling Field" at the National Museum of African Art in Washington June 19, 2012. The work comprises a pool of water with a light reflecting the foreground onto the wall behind. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Lines in the ceiling form a shadow pattern on the floor of the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington June 6, 2012. The museum maintains the largest collection of historic air and spacecraft in the world. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A plane is a seen in the background as visitors walk through the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Tables cast long shadows in the Kogod Courtyard, part of the building that houses the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery and American Art Museum in Washington June 25, 2012. The enclosed courtyard with its elegant glass canopy, designed by world renowned architects Foster & Partners provides a distinctive, contemporary accent to the museums' Greek Revival building. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Women are reflected as they view Japanese Screens at the Smithsonian Institution's Freer Gallery of Art in Washington June 19, 2012. The Freer houses one of the premier collections of Asian art. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A visitor experiences an exhibit at the Smithsonian Institution's Hirshhorn Museum in Washington June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A couple sit together in the shade as a child looks up at an art installation at the Smithsonian Institution's Hirshhorn Museum in Washington June 6, 2012. The two pieces seen here is part of Chinese artist Ai Weiwei's monumental outdoor work "Circle of Animals/Zodiac Heads." REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman and child walk through the Smithsonian Institution's Hirshhorn Sculpture Garden in Washington June 6, 2012. The work seen here is "Young Girl on a Chair" by Italian sculptor Giacomo Manz. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A visitor looks at an exhibit called "Eye of the Storm" at the Smithsonian Institution's American Indian Museum in Washington June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man checks his mobile device as he ascends the steps in the East Building of the National Gallery of Art in Washington June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People reflected in glass pyramids outside the National Gallery of Art in Washington June 6, 2012. The glass pyramid is part of the East Building which was designed by renowned architect I.M. Pei. Pei who also designed the pyramid at the Louvre in Paris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A guard passes before the entrance of the Smithsonian Institution's Renwick Gallery in Washington June 25, 2012. The gallery exhibits American contemporary crafts and decorative arts from the 19th to the 21st centuries. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman passes between two works of art in the East Building of the National Gallery of Art in Washington June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man looks at a model of a head of homo neanderthalensis during a visit to the Smithsonian Institution's National History Museum in Washington June 19, 2012. Based on decades of cutting-edge research by Smithsonian scientists, the exhibits in the David H. Koch Hall of Human Origins tells the epic story of human evolution and how humans evolved over six million years in response to a changing world. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Images of stamps line the ceiling of the Smithsonian's National Postal Museum in Washington, D.C. July 10, 2012. The building, no longer a working post office, houses the Smithsonian Institution's National Postal Museum. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Shadows are cast as a woman walks through the atrium at the National Gallery of Art in Washington August 26, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A visitor experiences an exhibit at the Smithsonian Institution's Hirshhorn Museum in Washington June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A child plays in water at the Kogod Courtyard, part of the building that houses the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery and American Art Museum in Washington June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A visitor makes his way up the stairs in the Smithsonian Institution's Sackler Gallery in Washington June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
