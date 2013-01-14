Smog over Beijing
The China Central Television (CCTV) building is seen next to a construction site in heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
The China Central Television (CCTV) building is seen next to a construction site in heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Buildings are seen in heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Buildings are seen in heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Vehicles drive on the Third Ring Road on a very hazy winter day in Beijing January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Vehicles drive on the Third Ring Road on a very hazy winter day in Beijing January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man sits on a frozen canal and fishes on a hazy winter day in central Beijing January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A man sits on a frozen canal and fishes on a hazy winter day in central Beijing January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A man smokes near the Forbidden City on a heavy haze day in central Beijing January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man smokes near the Forbidden City on a heavy haze day in central Beijing January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Workers walk at a construction site in the heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Workers walk at a construction site in the heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People walk on a pedestrian bridge on a very hazy winter day in Beijing January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People walk on a pedestrian bridge on a very hazy winter day in Beijing January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man wearing a face mask stands on a street on a hazy winter day in central Beijing, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A man wearing a face mask stands on a street on a hazy winter day in central Beijing, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
People walk through a pedestrian bridge on a heavy haze day in Beijing, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People walk through a pedestrian bridge on a heavy haze day in Beijing, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man poses for a photo in the heavy haze at Forbidden City in central Beijing, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man poses for a photo in the heavy haze at Forbidden City in central Beijing, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our best photos from the past week.
Looking down on London
The view from atop the Shard, western Europe's tallest building.
Deadly day in Pakistan
At least 100 are dead after a pair of bombings in Pakistan.
Homes torched in Kenya
At least 10 people were killed when armed raiders torched more than a dozen houses in Kenya's restive Tana River area. WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT.
MORE IN PICTURES
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Mourning for London
The world grieves after a deadly attack near parliament in London.
Peru reels from rainy season floods
More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness
Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.