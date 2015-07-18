Smooth as silk
A silkmoth that has hatched out of its cocoon is seen at the Campoverde cooperative, Castelfranco Veneto, Italy June 4, 2015. Despite having wings, the adult moth cannot fly. Clusters of silkworms munch on piles of locally-grown mulberry leaves in a...more
Two late-developing silkworms are seen as they munch on piles of locally-grown mulberry leaves at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Two late-developing silkworms are seen as they munch on piles of locally-grown mulberry at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Silkworm cocoons are seen in a box at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A late-developing silkworm sits suspended in the fibers its fellow larvae released as they spun their own cocoons, at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A woman spins a thread of silk from a cocoon on an antique loom at the Campoverde cooperative in Castelfranco Veneto, Italy, June 4, 2015.REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A frame spins a thread of silk from a cocoon on an antique loom at the Campoverde cooperative in Castelfranco Veneto, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Silk cocoons are displayed in glass jars in the museum at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A silkmoth sits on a box of silkworm cocoons like the one from which it has recently emerged, at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Silkmoths are seen at the CRA research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Silkworm cocoons are seen stored in a box at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A silkmoth that has hatched out of its cocoon is seen at the CRA research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A silkmoth sits in a box of silkworm cocoons like the one from which it has recently emerged, at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Silkmoths that have hatched out of their cocoons are seen at the CRA research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Silk cocoons are displayed in a glass jar in the museum at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A silkmoth is seen at the CRA research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Next Slideshows
The month of Ramadan
Islam's holy month of Ramadan comes to a close.
Rubik's Cube World Championship
Competitors solve the classic cube puzzle, sometimes blindfolded or with their feet, at the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Brazil.
Festival of Eid
Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr as they mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
Reuters most popular Instagram
To mark the mid-point of 2015, Reuters has compiled the twenty most-liked pictures on our instagram account so far.
MORE IN PICTURES
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.