Smuggled animals
Cambodian police officers hold a python before handing it to members of the NGO WildAid, after it was recovered from smugglers, in Kandal province, outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A turtle is seen as Cambodian police officers hand over wild animals to members of the WildAid NGO, after they were recovered from smugglers in Kandal province, outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A baby orangutan lies in a plastic crate, after it was seized from a wildlife trafficking syndicate, at a police office in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia in this November 9, 2015 picture taken by Antara Foto. According to local media, police...more
Falcons are seen at the offices of Sindh Wildlife Police after they were seized in Karachi, Pakistan October 13, 2015. Twenty-two falcons worth one million rupees ($9,600) each were seized by the Rangers paramilitary force after they were discovered...more
Rescued baby iguanas are pictured in a cardboard box, in an office of the Ministry of Environment in San Jose, May 25, 2015. Officers from the national police force of Costa Rica rescued 81 iguanas that had been confined to a box at a hotel in San...more
A policeman holds a water bottle with a yellow-crested cockatoo put inside for illegal trade, at the customs office of Tanjung Perak port in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, May 4, 2015. Police arrested one man traveling by ship from...more
A wildlife department official holds a Malayan sun bear for the media in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 24, 2015. It was among other animals estimated to be worth $20,000, including juvenile eagles and a slow loris, seized by the wildlife department...more
Spider monkeys, that had been found on a bus inside a bag with three dead monkeys, rest in a hammock at the Federal Wildlife Conservation Center on the outskirts of Mexico City May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Terrapins are seen during a news conference in San Salvador, El Salvador October 29, 2014. More than 90 turtles, monkeys and parrots were found in plastic bags inside a dumpster, ready to be smuggled into Salvadorean territory. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A slow loris, seized during an operation against illegal wildlife traders, is carried in a cage by a wildlife department official in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A worker holds a green turtle (Chelonia mydas) after unloading it from a truck in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia May 19, 2010. Police said they foiled an attempt to smuggle 71 green turtles for food. The turtles, caught in the waters off Sulawesi Island,...more
A veterinarian holds a Mexican tarantula, which had been rescued with other animals while being trafficked illegally, at the Federal Wildlife Conservation Center on the outskirts of Mexico City May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Long-tailed macaque babies are seen inside a basket as police seized a truck smuggling them from Vietnam to China, in Changsha, Hunan province, China January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An officer holds a baby saltwater crocodile at BKSDA (Natural Resources Conservation Board) office in Yogyakarta, Indonesia August 10, 2011. The reptile is one of 27 saltwater crocodiles confiscated as they were being smuggled from Central Kalimantan...more
A woman on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne shows the 51 live tropical fish hidden in a specially designed apron under her skirt in this handout photograph from the Australian Customs Service on June 3, 2005. Customs officers became suspicious...more
A Pakistan customs official releases a falcon seized during a raid in Karachi, in Kirthar National Park, Pakistan January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A plastic bag containing thousands of confiscated elvers (young eels) are shown to media at a cargo terminal in Ninoy Aquino International airport in Manila, Philippines July 8, 2012. Airport authorities confiscated some two million elvers, weighing...more
A coati, which had been rescued from a home along with two others of its kind, sits inside its enclosure at the Federal Wildlife Conservation Center on the outskirts of Mexico City May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A newborn baby pangolin climbs the walls of a cage in Bangkok, Thailand April 20, 2011. The Thai custom office showed 175 pangolins they found hidden in a truck heading into Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A black rattlesnake, which had been rescued with other animals while being trafficked illegally, is seen inside a plastic cylinder at the Federal Wildlife Conservation Center on the outskirts of Mexico City May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A serpent eagle sits inside its cage after being seized from illegal traders, at Manila's police district, Philippines August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
A Mexican coyote, that had been rescued with other animals while being trafficked illegally, is seen through the bars of an enclosure at the Federal Wildlife Conservation Center on the outskirts of Mexico City May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
African grey parrots rescued from an illegal trader by Ugandan officials at the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border crossing are seen at the Uganda Wildlife Education Centre in Entebbe, southwest of the capital Kampala, Uganda January 12,...more
Tarantulas, shipped by a German national into the United States by mail and confiscated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, are shown December 3, 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/Handout
Next Slideshows
Disappearing Arctic
Arctic sea ice is at a record low wintertime maximum extent for the second straight year.
Holy Week
Christians celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
The gauchos of Uruguay
All Easter week gauchos converge on Montevideo to compete for the best rider.
MORE IN PICTURES
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.