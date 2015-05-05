Smuggled animals
A policeman holds a water bottle with a yellow-crested cockatoo put inside for illegal trade, at the customs office of Tanjung Perak port in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, May 4, 2015. Police arrested one man traveling by ship from...more
A wildlife department official holds a Malayan sun bear for the media in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 24, 2015. It was among other animals estimated to be worth $20,000, including juvenile eagles and a slow loris, seized by the wildlife department...more
A man (top) in handcuffs crouches next to slaughtered pangolins after they were seized by the authorities, at an underground garage in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Spider monkeys, that had been found on a bus inside a bag with three dead monkeys, rest in a hammock at the Federal Wildlife Conservation Center on the outskirts of Mexico City May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Terrapins are seen during a news conference in San Salvador, El Salvador October 29, 2014. More than 90 turtles, monkeys and parrots were found in plastic bags inside a dumpster, ready to be smuggled into Salvadorean territory. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A slow loris, seized during an operation against illegal wildlife traders, is carried in a cage by a wildlife department official in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Smuggled bear paws are seen at the China-Russia border in Manzhouli, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker holds a green turtle (Chelonia mydas) after unloading it from a truck in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia May 19, 2010. Police said they foiled an attempt to smuggle 71 green turtles for food. The turtles, caught in the waters off Sulawesi Island,...more
A veterinarian holds a Mexican tarantula, which had been rescued with other animals while being trafficked illegally, at the Federal Wildlife Conservation Center on the outskirts of Mexico City May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Customs officers check wolf skins at the Customs Inspection Center in Beijing Capital International Airport, China August 8, 2013. A trading firm in Beijing was suspected of smuggling 645 pieces of wolf skins from Greece. REUTERS/Stringer
Long-tailed macaque babies are seen inside a basket as police seized a truck smuggling them from Vietnam to China, in Changsha, Hunan province, China January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Swim bladders of totoaba macdonaldi fish are pictured in the U.S. Attorney's office in San Diego, California April 24, 2013. Border officers in California seized a large number of smuggled bladders from the endangered fish that are prized for use in...more
India's crime branch officers hold a seized head of a Royal Bengal tiger outside a hotel in Nagpur, India March 16, 2011. Police said they arrested two men at the airport that were carrying the head and the skin of a tiger. REUTERS/Stringer
An officer holds a baby saltwater crocodile at BKSDA (Natural Resources Conservation Board) office in Yogyakarta, Indonesia August 10, 2011. The reptile is one of 27 saltwater crocodiles confiscated as they were being smuggled from Central Kalimantan...more
A woman on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne shows the 51 live tropical fish hidden in a specially designed apron under her skirt in this handout photograph from the Australian Customs Service on June 3, 2005. Customs officers became suspicious...more
A Pakistan customs official releases a falcon seized during a raid in Karachi, in Kirthar National Park, Pakistan January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A customs officer holds the head of a polar bear rug, which was attempted to be smuggled into Germany from Norway, in Berlin, Germany March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A plastic bag containing thousands of confiscated elvers (young eels) are shown to media at a cargo terminal in Ninoy Aquino International airport in Manila, Philippines July 8, 2012. Airport authorities confiscated some two million elvers, weighing...more
A collection of cat rugs are placed on the shelves at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife Property Repository in Commerce City, Colorado March 22, 2007. On the shelves are (L-R) a leopard, a clouded leopard, a leopard and two tigers....more
A coati, which had been rescued from a home along with two others of its kind, sits inside its enclosure at the Federal Wildlife Conservation Center on the outskirts of Mexico City May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A newborn baby pangolin climbs the walls of a cage in Bangkok, Thailand April 20, 2011. The Thai custom office showed 175 pangolins they found hidden in a truck heading into Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A black rattlesnake, which had been rescued with other animals while being trafficked illegally, is seen inside a plastic cylinder at the Federal Wildlife Conservation Center on the outskirts of Mexico City May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A serpent eagle sits inside its cage after being seized from illegal traders, at Manila's police district, Philippines August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
A Mexican coyote, that had been rescued with other animals while being trafficked illegally, is seen through the bars of an enclosure at the Federal Wildlife Conservation Center on the outskirts of Mexico City May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Freshly harvested black bear claws and some jewelry made from them are recent arrivals at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife Property Repository in Commerce City, Colorado March 22, 2007. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
African grey parrots rescued from an illegal trader by Ugandan officials at the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border crossing are seen at the Uganda Wildlife Education Centre in Entebbe, southwest of the capital Kampala, Uganda January 12,...more
Tarantulas, shipped by a German national into the United States by mail and confiscated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, are shown December 3, 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/Handout
