Smuggling the future in Gaza

Hana, the wife of Palestinian prisoner Tamer al-Za'anin (pictured in poster), holds her son al-Hassan, who was born in January 2014 after being conceived with al-Za'anin's sperm smuggled out of an Israeli prison, at their house in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Hana, helps her son al-Hassan, get dressed at their house in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip May 7, 2015. Hana, the Gaza wife of al-Za'an, a Palestinian prisoner in an Israeli jail, gave birth to a baby boy in January 2014 in the first successful smuggling of sperm to lead to a pregnancy in the embattled coastal enclave. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Hana plays with her son al-Hassan at a kindergarten in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip May 10, 2015. Tamer al-Za'anin was arrested in an Israeli army incursion into the northern Gaza town of Beit Hanoun and jailed for 12 years for belonging to the Islamic Jihad militant group. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Palestinian boy al-Hassan looks on as he stands outside his family's house in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Hana and her son al-Hassan, are reflected in mirror as they sit on a bed at their house damaged by what they said was Israeli shelling in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Palestinian boy al-Hassan is carried by his mother, Hana, at his uncle's neighboring house that they said was damaged by Israeli shelling in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Hana carries her son al-Hassan at their house damaged by what they said was Israeli shelling in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Hana stands next to her son al-Hassan at their house in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Hana plays with her son al-Hassan at a kindergarten in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Hana carries her son al-Hassan as she walks in front of the ruins of a house destroyed by what witnesses said was Israeli shelling in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Hana feeds her son al-Hassan at their house in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Palestinian baby boy Al-Hassan, the son of Palestinian prisoner Tamer al-Za'anin (seen in photograph) who was conceived with al-Za'anin's sperm smuggled out of an Israeli prison, is held by his grandmother after he was born in a hospital in Gaza City January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 10, 2014
Palestinian baby boy Al-Hassan is held by al-Za'an's brother as his mother Hana rests on a bed at a hospital in Gaza City January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 10, 2014
Hana lies on a bed next to her baby boy al-Hassan at a hospital in Gaza City January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 10, 2014
