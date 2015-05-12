Smuggling the future in Gaza
Hana, the wife of Palestinian prisoner Tamer al-Za'anin (pictured in poster), holds her son al-Hassan, who was born in January 2014 after being conceived with al-Za'anin's sperm smuggled out of an Israeli prison, at their house in Beit Hanoun in the...more
Hana, helps her son al-Hassan, get dressed at their house in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip May 7, 2015. Hana, the Gaza wife of al-Za'an, a Palestinian prisoner in an Israeli jail, gave birth to a baby boy in January 2014 in the first...more
Hana plays with her son al-Hassan at a kindergarten in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip May 10, 2015. Tamer al-Za'anin was arrested in an Israeli army incursion into the northern Gaza town of Beit Hanoun and jailed for 12 years for belonging to...more
Palestinian boy al-Hassan looks on as he stands outside his family's house in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Hana and her son al-Hassan, are reflected in mirror as they sit on a bed at their house damaged by what they said was Israeli shelling in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian boy al-Hassan is carried by his mother, Hana, at his uncle's neighboring house that they said was damaged by Israeli shelling in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Hana carries her son al-Hassan at their house damaged by what they said was Israeli shelling in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Hana stands next to her son al-Hassan at their house in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Hana plays with her son al-Hassan at a kindergarten in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Hana carries her son al-Hassan as she walks in front of the ruins of a house destroyed by what witnesses said was Israeli shelling in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Hana feeds her son al-Hassan at their house in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian baby boy Al-Hassan, the son of Palestinian prisoner Tamer al-Za'anin (seen in photograph) who was conceived with al-Za'anin's sperm smuggled out of an Israeli prison, is held by his grandmother after he was born in a hospital in Gaza City...more
Palestinian baby boy Al-Hassan is held by al-Za'an's brother as his mother Hana rests on a bed at a hospital in Gaza City January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Hana lies on a bed next to her baby boy al-Hassan at a hospital in Gaza City January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Next Slideshows
Life in virtual reality
About 2.7 million VR headsets, including versions aimed at app and content developers, could be sold in 2015, according to technology consultancy KZero.
North Korea's supreme factory leader
Kim Jong Un provides 'field guidance' to North Korea's factories.
Portraits of the people
Oversized, black-and-white portraits of ordinary people in unusual locations by French artist JR.
Prince Harry leaves Oz
Prince Harry is ending a month-long attachment with the Australian Defence Force before beginning a week-long tour of New Zealand.
MORE IN PICTURES
Mosul's lion and bear saved
Simba the lion and Lola the bear, the last two surviving animals from Mosul's zoo that was destroyed by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State, reach safer ground in Jordan.
Chinese seek live streaming stardom
Tens of thousands hope to find online stardom as an anchor on the live video streaming phenomenon sweeping China's media.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Fleeing South Sudan's civil war
Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.
Erdogan's Turkey
Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.
Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on
A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.