Snapshots from Vietnam

<p>Vietnamese female porters take a break at the end of their working day in downtown Hanoi, October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>A boy walks with water buffaloes in Sapa, northwest Vietnam, May 23, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

<p>A female member of Vietnam's security force gives directions as first delegations arrive to the venue of 16th ASEAN Summit in Hanoi, April 7, 2010. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>Storm clouds gather over Hanoi's skyline, September 21, 2009. REUTERS/Kham </p>

<p>People sit as they listen to their birds sing by the Halais lake in Hanoi, March 7, 2011. REUTERS/Kham </p>

<p>Vietnamese soccer fans gather on the street with national flags to celebrate their victory over Singapore in their qualifying round match at the 2010 ASEAN Football Federation Cup soccer tournament in Hanoi, December 8, 2010. REUTERS/Kham </p>

<p>The skyline of Hanoi is seen from a building at night, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kham </p>

<p>A farmer transports vegetables for sale on a bamboo boat on the Day river in Mai Linh village, outside Hanoi, August 25, 2007. REUTERS/Kham </p>

<p>Students exercise during a ballet class at the Vietnam Dancing School in Hanoi, August 30, 2007. REUTERS/Kham </p>

<p>Du, 80, an ethnic Hmong woman, sits inside a house near Sapa town in the northern Lao Cai province, May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A worker carries sacks of rice at a warehouse owned by Indonesia's state procurement agency Bulog in Makassar of Indonesia's South Sulawesi province, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

<p>A farmer carries grass to feed water buffaloes in Sapa, northwest Vietnam, May 23, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

<p>A carpenter stops working as a train goes by in downtown Hanoi, December 27, 2011. Despite the many accidents and deaths every year and warnings from authorities, people continue to live and make their livelihoods near the track. REUTERS/Kham </p>

<p>A worker digs a grave during a reburial ritual at Van Dien cemetery in Hanoi, December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kham </p>

<p>Newborn babies lie on trolleys at the Central Obstetrics Hospital in Hanoi, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kham </p>

<p>General view of Muong Thanh valley is seen Dien Bien Phu city, May 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kham </p>

<p>Nguyen Nga Tap, an 88-year-old leprosy-affected man, plays with his cats in the isolated village of Van Mon south of Hanoi, October 24, 2010. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>Commuters are seen on a street in Hanoi, October 27, 2011. . REUTERS/Kham </p>

<p>Vu Cong Doanh, a 72-year-old Vietnamese man, exercises on the Long Bien bridge in Hanoi, October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>A police stands guard next to a decoration with the communist logo at the National Convention Center, the venue for the 11th Party Congress, in Hanoi, January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kham </p>

<p>A farmer stands near a rice field in Sapa, northwest Vietnam, May 23, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

<p>Dogs wait to be slaughtered in a cage for sale as food in Duong Noi village, outside Hanoi, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Kham </p>

<p>Garbage floats on Dong Da lake in Hanoi, August 2, 2010. REUTERS/Kham </p>

<p>Schoolgirls walk along dracontomelum trees on a street during fallen leaves season while posing for photo souvenir prior to the end of school year in Hanoi, May 14, 2010. REUTERS/Kham </p>

<p>The sunken boat Truong Hai 06 is seen in Halong Bay, northeast of Hanoi, February 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>An ethnic Hmong woman carries her son as she walks along a river near Sapa town in northern Lao Cai province, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

<p>A student looks through a microscope at a laboratory of a college in Hanoi, May 7, 2009. REUTERS/Kham </p>

<p>Members of the honour guard from the Navy march before a welcoming ceremony for visiting Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Kham </p>

<p>An employee pastes gold leaves onto a client's face at the Viet My beauty salon in Hanoi, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kham</p>

<p>A man pushes a "music box" near a roadside restaurant on a street in Hanoi, December 16, 2010. REUTERS/Kham </p>

