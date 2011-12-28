Edition:
Snow church

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

People work at the construction site of a Catholic church made of snow in the Bavarian village of Mitterfirmiansreut, near the German-Czech border, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

People work inside a Catholic church made of snow in the Bavarian village of Mitterfirmiansreut, near the German-Czech border, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

A man works at a Catholic church made of snow in the Bavarian village of Mitterfirmiansreut, near the German-Czech border, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

People work at the construction site of a Catholic church made of snow in the Bavarian village of Mitterfirmiansreut, near the German-Czech border, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Picture shows an ice-filled window of a Catholic church made of snow in the Bavarian village of Mitterfirmiansreut, near the German-Czech border, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

A man works at a Catholic church made of snow in the Bavarian village of Mitterfirmiansreut, near the German-Czech border, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

A man works inside a Catholic church made of snow in the Bavarian village of Mitterfirmiansreut, near the German-Czech border, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

People work at the construction site of a Catholic church made of snow in the Bavarian village of Mitterfirmiansreut, near the German-Czech border, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

People work at the construction site of a Catholic church made of snow in the Bavarian village of Mitterfirmiansreut, near the German-Czech border, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Picture shows the construction site of a Catholic church made of snow in the Bavarian village of Mitterfirmiansreut, near the German-Czech border, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Picture shows the construction site of a Catholic church made of snow in the Bavarian village of Mitterfirmiansreut, near the German-Czech border, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

