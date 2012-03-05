Edition:
United Kingdom

Snow in the Middle East

Monday, March 05, 2012

A Saudi man plays with snow after a heavy snowstorm in the desert, near Tabuk, 1500 km (932 miles) from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity

Monday, March 05, 2012

A Saudi man plays with snow after a heavy snowstorm in the desert, near Tabuk, 1500 km (932 miles) from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity

Close
1 / 24
Monday, March 05, 2012

A man play with his daughters in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman, Jordan March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Monday, March 05, 2012

A man play with his daughters in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman, Jordan March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
2 / 24
Monday, March 05, 2012

Palestinian youths play with snow in the West Bank village of Halhul near Hebron March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Monday, March 05, 2012

Palestinian youths play with snow in the West Bank village of Halhul near Hebron March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
3 / 24
Monday, March 05, 2012

People play in the snow in Sulaimaniya, about 260 km (160 miles) northeast of Baghdad, Iraq March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nali

Monday, March 05, 2012

People play in the snow in Sulaimaniya, about 260 km (160 miles) northeast of Baghdad, Iraq March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nali

Close
4 / 24
Monday, March 05, 2012

Saudis seen in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in the desert, near Tabuk, 1500 km (932 miles) from Riyadh March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity

Monday, March 05, 2012

Saudis seen in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in the desert, near Tabuk, 1500 km (932 miles) from Riyadh March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity

Close
5 / 24
Monday, March 05, 2012

A man removes snow covering his car after a heavy snowstorm in the Aley area, eastern Lebanon March 2, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir

Monday, March 05, 2012

A man removes snow covering his car after a heavy snowstorm in the Aley area, eastern Lebanon March 2, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir

Close
6 / 24
Monday, March 05, 2012

Palestinian youths play with snow in the West Bank village of Halhul near Hebron March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Monday, March 05, 2012

Palestinian youths play with snow in the West Bank village of Halhul near Hebron March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
7 / 24
Monday, March 05, 2012

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths build a snowman on the roof of a Jewish seminary in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Monday, March 05, 2012

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths build a snowman on the roof of a Jewish seminary in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
8 / 24
Monday, March 05, 2012

The Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen during a snow storm from Mount of Olives in Jerusalem March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Monday, March 05, 2012

The Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen during a snow storm from Mount of Olives in Jerusalem March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
9 / 24
Monday, March 05, 2012

A Palestinian policeman walks as snow falls in the West Bank city of Ramallah March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Monday, March 05, 2012

A Palestinian policeman walks as snow falls in the West Bank city of Ramallah March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
10 / 24
Monday, March 05, 2012

Residents walk on the snow covered main highway linking Beirut to Damascus after a heavy snowstorm in Sawfar village, eastern Lebanon March 2, 2012. Picture taken through the windscreen of a car. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir

Monday, March 05, 2012

Residents walk on the snow covered main highway linking Beirut to Damascus after a heavy snowstorm in Sawfar village, eastern Lebanon March 2, 2012. Picture taken through the windscreen of a car. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir

Close
11 / 24
Monday, March 05, 2012

A boy slides down a snow-covered slope at a park during winter in Jerusalem March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Monday, March 05, 2012

A boy slides down a snow-covered slope at a park during winter in Jerusalem March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
12 / 24
Monday, March 05, 2012

A woman throws a snowball at a park during winter in Jerusalem March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Monday, March 05, 2012

A woman throws a snowball at a park during winter in Jerusalem March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Close
13 / 24
Monday, March 05, 2012

Children play with snow at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Monday, March 05, 2012

Children play with snow at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Close
14 / 24
Monday, March 05, 2012

A girl plays with snow in a park in Jerusalem March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Monday, March 05, 2012

A girl plays with snow in a park in Jerusalem March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Close
15 / 24
Monday, March 05, 2012

Men dance as snow falls at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Monday, March 05, 2012

Men dance as snow falls at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Close
16 / 24
Monday, March 05, 2012

People play in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Monday, March 05, 2012

People play in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
17 / 24
Monday, March 05, 2012

A foal rolls in the snow near Kibbutz Ein Zivan in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Monday, March 05, 2012

A foal rolls in the snow near Kibbutz Ein Zivan in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
18 / 24
Monday, March 05, 2012

A member of the Druze community shovels snow in the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights near Israel's border with Syria March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Monday, March 05, 2012

A member of the Druze community shovels snow in the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights near Israel's border with Syria March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
19 / 24
Monday, March 05, 2012

People play in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Monday, March 05, 2012

People play in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Close
20 / 24
Monday, March 05, 2012

Cars try to make their way through a road blocked by snow along the main highway linking Beirut to Damascus during a heavy snowstorm in the Bhamdoun area, in eastern Lebanon March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Monday, March 05, 2012

Cars try to make their way through a road blocked by snow along the main highway linking Beirut to Damascus during a heavy snowstorm in the Bhamdoun area, in eastern Lebanon March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Close
21 / 24
Monday, March 05, 2012

People play in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Monday, March 05, 2012

People play in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
22 / 24
Monday, March 05, 2012

People play in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Monday, March 05, 2012

People play in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Close
23 / 24
Monday, March 05, 2012

Men wait to buy bread in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria about 4.8km (3 miles) southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, March 05, 2012

Men wait to buy bread in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria about 4.8km (3 miles) southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
24 / 24

Snow in the Middle East

Snow in the Middle East Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Life in Moscow

Life in Moscow
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Major best picture mix up at Oscars

All Collections

Major best picture mix up at Oscars

6:00am GMT

Oscars red carpet

All Collections

Oscars red carpet

4:55am GMT

The White Helmets of Syria

All Collections

The White Helmets of Syria

4:25am GMT

South African mobs attack immigrants

All Collections

South African mobs attack immigrants

Sunday, February 26, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Saturday, February 25, 2017

Carnival around the world

All Collections

Carnival around the world

Saturday, February 25, 2017

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

Friday, February 24, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 24, 2017

View More Slideshows »