Snow in the Middle East

A Palestinian protester holding a Palestinian flag shouts anti-Israel slogans as snow scatters by a sound grenade thrown by Israeli soldiers during a demonstration against the closure of Shuhada street to Palestinians, in the West Bank city of Hebron February 20, 2015. Dozens of protesters, including foreign activists, gathered on Friday to mark the 21st anniversary of the closure of the street, which was closed by the Israeli army in 1994. The closure was after the Hebron mosque massacre by Baruch Goldstein, an Israeli settler, who went on a rampage inside Al Ibrahimi Mosque, killing 29 Palestinian worshipers. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

