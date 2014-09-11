Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Sep 11, 2014 | 5:26pm BST

Snow in the summer

A jogger runs through the snow at Nose Hill Park during an early year snow fall in Calgary, Alberta, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Calgary firefighters move trees that damaged cars, blocked roads and fell on power lines during a summer snow storm in Calgary, Alberta, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Thursday, September 11, 2014
A local area resident jumps out of the way of a falling tree branch during a summer snow storm in Calgary, Alberta, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Pedestrians wait to cross a street during an early year snow fall in Calgary, Alberta, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Local area residents clear away fallen tree branches after they collapsed from the weight of the heavy snow during a summer snow storm in Calgary, Alberta, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Thursday, September 11, 2014
A Calgary firefighter rolls up downed wires at a house during a summer snow storm in Calgary, Alberta, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Thursday, September 11, 2014
A woman hides her face from the blinding snow during an early year snow fall in Calgary, Alberta September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Thursday, September 11, 2014
A truck lies under a fallen tree during a summer snow storm in Calgary, Alberta, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Captain Freeman of the Calgary Fire Department struggles to clear part of a tree that crashed through the back window of a car during a summer snow storm in Calgary, Alberta, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Kim Burchby tries to save her trees by knocking the heavy snow off them with a hockey stick during a summer snow storm in Calgary, Alberta, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Thursday, September 11, 2014
Pedestrians cross a street during an early year snow fall in Calgary, Alberta, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Thursday, September 11, 2014
A man sweeps his car off to move it from falling tree limbs during a summer snow storm in Calgary, Alberta, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Thursday, September 11, 2014
