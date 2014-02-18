Edition:
Snowfall in Sochi

<p>A skier competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Austria's Marco Ladner competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

<p>David Wise of the U.S.competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Spectators look on in the snow during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

<p>New Zealand's Josaih Wells competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

<p>Competitors shoot during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>Canada's Noah Bowman competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

<p>Austria's Marco Ladner competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

<p>Norway's Ole Einar Bjoerndalen (top L), his compatriot Emil Hegle Svendsen (centre R), Czech Republic's Ondrej Moravec (C) and France's Martin Fourcade ski during the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>Canada's Matt Margetts competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

<p>Aaron Blunck of the U.S. competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

<p>Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen celebrates as France's Martin Fourcade (R) lunges and falls, as they cross the finish line during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Canada's Mike Riddle performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

<p>Norway's Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, France's Martin Fourcade, Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen and Czech Republic's Ondrej Moravec (L-R) prepare to shoot during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>Fans look on in the snow during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>New Zealand's Lyndon Sheehan competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Czech Republic's Ondrej Moravec celebrates after crossing the finsihs line during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen finished first ahead of France's Martin Fourcade and Moravec. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A person walks in the snow near the freestyle skiing venue before the men's snowboard cross qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

<p>A member of staff clears snow from a lane as Austria's Dominik Landertinger (R) shoots during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

