Snowfall in the Mideast
Members of the Free Syrian Army pose with their weapons and a snowman at the Jouret al Shayah area in Homs January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Members of the Free Syrian Army pose with their weapons and a snowman at the Jouret al Shayah area in Homs January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Palestinian children play in the snow in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian children play in the snow in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People walk in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
People walk in the snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Men play with snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman citadel, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Men play with snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman citadel, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
A member of the Free Syrian Army talks on a radio near Menagh military airport in Aleppo's countryside January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano
A member of the Free Syrian Army talks on a radio near Menagh military airport in Aleppo's countryside January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano
Syrian refugee women hang up clothes to dry at Bab al-Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
Syrian refugee women hang up clothes to dry at Bab al-Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
Residents play with snow at the ruins of the Roman Temple of Bacchus in the historic town of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/ Ahmed Shalha
Residents play with snow at the ruins of the Roman Temple of Bacchus in the historic town of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/ Ahmed Shalha
Snow covers the Dome of the Rock on the compound know to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Snow covers the Dome of the Rock on the compound know to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
People play with snow after a heavy snowstorm in the desert near Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
People play with snow after a heavy snowstorm in the desert near Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
Snow falls over damaged buildings at Jouret al Shayah area in Homs, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Snow falls over damaged buildings at Jouret al Shayah area in Homs, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A family walks through snow in Sawfar village in eastern Lebanon, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir
A family walks through snow in Sawfar village in eastern Lebanon, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir
Flamingos are seen in their snow-covered enclosure in Jerusalem's Biblical Zoo, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Flamingos are seen in their snow-covered enclosure in Jerusalem's Biblical Zoo, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Residents play with snow at the ruins of the Roman Temple of Bacchus in the historic town of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/ Ahmed Shalha
Residents play with snow at the ruins of the Roman Temple of Bacchus in the historic town of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/ Ahmed Shalha
A car is covered with snow after a heavy snowstorm in Sawfar village, eastern Lebanon, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir
A car is covered with snow after a heavy snowstorm in Sawfar village, eastern Lebanon, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir
An Israeli jumps with a snowboard in Jerusalem's French Hill neighbourhood, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli jumps with a snowboard in Jerusalem's French Hill neighbourhood, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A view shows snow covered the Syrian capital Damascus, January 10,2013. REUTERS/Sana
A view shows snow covered the Syrian capital Damascus, January 10,2013. REUTERS/Sana
Men play with snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman citadel, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Men play with snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman citadel, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
A man prays at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City during a snowstorm, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A man prays at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City during a snowstorm, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Next Slideshows
Disabled diver breaks record
French athlete Philippe Croizon, who swam with adapted prostheses that had fins attached, broke a world record and became the first disabled person to dive to...
Eastern Mediterranean storm
The worst winter storm in two decades has hit the eastern Mediterranean, in which at least 17 people have died in Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey, Israel and the...
Political puppets
Puppets of political leaders and well-known personalities are featured on a satirical TV show in Israel, before its January 22 parliamentary elections.
Best of CES
Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Welcoming spring
Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.
London's last greyhound track
The race is almost over for the dogs of Wimbledon Stadium, which is set to be demolished to make way for a stadium for AFC Wimbledon and residences.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Exodus from Mosul
Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.
Demolition day
Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
North Korea's secretive missile program
Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.