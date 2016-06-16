Soccer hooligans clash at Euro
Police and fans clash in the center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
England fans run through tear gas in Lille, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
England fans in Lille, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
England fans run from tear gas in Lille, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
English fans celebrate with beer outside a pub in the city center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Police charge fans in Lille, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
English fans hold up their shoes in protest against Russian fans in Lille, France. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Russian supporters are detained by police in Lille, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A riot policeman hold a tear gas spray in Lille, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
England fans in Lille, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
English fans chase Russian fans through the center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Police level riot control weapons at fans in the center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Riot police confiscate a soccer ball being used by English fans in the city center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
England and Wales fans react after some scuffles with Russian supporters outside a pub in Lille, France, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Rival supporters clash at the old port of Marseille before the England versus Russia game, June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
England fans try to escape trouble in the stadium at full time after the match between England and Russia June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/Livepic
A fan is restrained by security after the game between England and Russia June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Livepic
A Russian fan taunts English fans ahead of England's EURO 2016 match against Russia in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
England and Wales fans react after some scuffles with Russian supporters outside a pub in Lille, France, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
England fans climb over a fence to escape trouble after the match between England and Russia June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic
Fans after the match between England and Russia June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic
England fans climb over a fence to escape trouble in the stadium after the match between England and Russia June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic
Police disperse revellers at the old port of Marseille after the England v Russia - Group B match, June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Fans clash in the stadium after the match between England and Russia June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic
Soccer fans remove England's flag after the match against Russia, June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Soccer fans clash in the stadium after the match between England and Russia June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
A Russia fan in the stands after the game June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic
Russia fans let off a flare during the match bwtween England and Russia, June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff/Livepic
Soccer fans leave stadium after the match between England and Russia, June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Russian soccer fans suspected of being involved in clashes, one wearing a banner saying "Russians No Surrender", are ushered off their bus after being stopped by gendarmes in Mandelieu near Cannes in southern France, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard