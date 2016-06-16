Edition:
Soccer hooligans clash at Euro

Photographer
Pascal Rossignol
Location
LILLE, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Police and fans clash in the center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Photographer
Wolfgang Rattay
Location
LILLE, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

England fans run through tear gas in Lille, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Photographer
Christian Hartmann
Location
LILLE, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

England fans in Lille, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Photographer
Wolfgang Rattay
Location
LILLE, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

England fans run from tear gas in Lille, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Photographer
Pascal Rossignol
Location
LILLE, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

English fans celebrate with beer outside a pub in the city center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Photographer
Christian Hartmann
Location
LILLE, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Police charge fans in Lille, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Photographer
Wolfgang Rattay
Location
LILLE, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

English fans hold up their shoes in protest against Russian fans in Lille, France. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Photographer
Wolfgang Rattay
Location
LILLE, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Russian supporters are detained by police in Lille, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Photographer
Benoit Tessier
Location
LILLE, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

A riot policeman hold a tear gas spray in Lille, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Photographer
Helmiy Al Azawi
Location
LILLE, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

England fans in Lille, France, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Photographer
Pascal Rossignol
Location
LILLE, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

English fans chase Russian fans through the center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Photographer
Pascal Rossignol
Location
LILLE, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Police level riot control weapons at fans in the center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Photographer
Pascal Rossignol
Location
LILLE, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Riot police confiscate a soccer ball being used by English fans in the city center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Photographer
Pascal Rossignol
Location
LILLE, France
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

England and Wales fans react after some scuffles with Russian supporters outside a pub in Lille, France, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Photographer
Jean-Paul Pelissier
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016

Rival supporters clash at the old port of Marseille before the England versus Russia game, June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
Photographer
Eddie Keogh
Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016

England fans try to escape trouble in the stadium at full time after the match between England and Russia June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/Livepic

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016

A fan is restrained by security after the game between England and Russia June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Livepic

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
Photographer
Jean-Paul Pelissier
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

A Russian fan taunts English fans ahead of England's EURO 2016 match against Russia in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Photographer
Pascal Rossignol
Location
LILLE, France
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

England and Wales fans react after some scuffles with Russian supporters outside a pub in Lille, France, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016

England fans climb over a fence to escape trouble after the match between England and Russia June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016

Fans after the match between England and Russia June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016

England fans climb over a fence to escape trouble in the stadium after the match between England and Russia June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
Photographer
Jean-Paul Pelissier
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

Police disperse revellers at the old port of Marseille after the England v Russia - Group B match, June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016

Fans clash in the stadium after the match between England and Russia June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
Photographer
Robert Pratta
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016

Soccer fans remove England's flag after the match against Russia, June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
Photographer
Robert Pratta
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016

Soccer fans clash in the stadium after the match between England and Russia June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016

A Russia fan in the stands after the game June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
Photographer
Jason Cairnduff
Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016

Russia fans let off a flare during the match bwtween England and Russia, June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff/Livepic

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
Photographer
Robert Pratta
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016

Soccer fans leave stadium after the match between England and Russia, June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
Photographer
Eric Gaillard
Location
MANDELIEU, France
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

Russian soccer fans suspected of being involved in clashes, one wearing a banner saying "Russians No Surrender", are ushered off their bus after being stopped by gendarmes in Mandelieu near Cannes in southern France, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
