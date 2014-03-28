Sochi stray dogs arrive in U.S.
Two of the ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia are brought in to the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. The homeless dogs were displaced during the recent Winter Olympics in Sochi and brought in via a partnership...more
Two of the ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia are brought in to the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. The homeless dogs were displaced during the recent Winter Olympics in Sochi and brought in via a partnership by the Humane Society International and the WARL. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
One of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia is photographed while awaiting to be brought into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
One of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia is photographed while awaiting to be brought into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
One of the ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia is brought into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
One of the ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia is brought into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The passport of one of the ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia to the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) is shown in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The passport of one of the ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia to the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) is shown in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Humane Society International's Kelly O'Meara smiles as she brings in one of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Humane Society International's Kelly O'Meara smiles as she brings in one of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
One of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia gets a treat while waiting to be brought in to the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
One of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia gets a treat while waiting to be brought in to the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Volunteer Miles Gray gives a treat to one of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia waiting to be brought into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Volunteer Miles Gray gives a treat to one of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia waiting to be brought into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
One of the ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia is brought into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
One of the ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia is brought into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
One of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia waits to be brought in to the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
One of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia waits to be brought in to the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
One of the ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia is brought into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
One of the ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia is brought into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Volunteer Miles Gray gives a treat to one of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia waiting to be brought into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Volunteer Miles Gray gives a treat to one of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia waiting to be brought into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
One of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia waits to be brought in to the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
One of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia waits to be brought in to the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Next Slideshows
Most risky cities
The ten cities most at risk of natural disaster.
Hip, young and in Kabul
Despite decades of conflict in Afghanistan, and several recent militant attacks, the country's capital Kabul is home to a vibrant youth scene of musicians,...
For sale, by machine
Unusual products for sale in automated vending machines.
Life as an astronaut
A glimpse at what life is like for astronauts, on Earth and in space.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Helping amputee animals walk again
From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.
China from above
A bird's eye view of the most populous country.
Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam
Syrian engineers work to open spillways and ease pressure on a major dam across the Euphrates River, as the dam's southern reaches remain in the hands of Islamic State.
Brutal street battle for Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Peru reels from rainy season floods
More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.
Famine strikes South Sudan
Famine is formally declared in parts of South Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since 2013.