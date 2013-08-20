Edition:
Pictures | Tue Aug 20, 2013

Sochi: The Olympic city

<p>A view of the Fisht Olympic Stadium under construction for the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, in Sochi August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

<p>A view of the Fisht Olympic Stadium (L) under construction for the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, in Sochi, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

<p>The Fisht Olympic Stadium (foreground) is pictured under construction for the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

<p>An interior view shows the building of the Main Press Center for the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

<p>An interior view shows the Iceberg Skating Palace for the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

<p>An exterior view shows the Iceberg Skating Palace for the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

<p>A view of the Fisht Olympic Stadium under construction for the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, in Sochi August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

<p>Two men are seen on the seafront in Sochi, the host city for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

<p>A sign stands at a construction site during the men's skeleton test event at the "Sanki" sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

<p>Gondolas are seen near a track in Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort at the Aibga Ridge, part of the complex of facilities to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, November 7, 2012. The venue will host all Alpine Skiing disciplines - Downhill, Combined (downhill and slalom), Giant Slalom and the Super Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

<p>A volunteer stands on the ground of the construction site of the "Fisht" February 10, 2012, that will host the opening and the closing ceremonies of the 2014 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

<p>A picture shot through the window of a house that has to be torn down as it is within the perimeters of the Olympic Park shows the Olympic stadium for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park in Adler, near Sochi February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

<p>A worker stands on top of a cable car pillar at the "Sanki" sliding center in the winter sport resort of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

<p>Course workers prepare the slope for the finals of the ski cross test event at the winter sport resort of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

<p>A local resident fishes, with the under-construction Olympic Park in Imeretinskaya Valley seen in the background, in the Russian Black sea town of Sochi, June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

<p>A ski lift is seen in front of the Aibiga Ridge in the western Caucasus before the men's downhill Alpine Skiing World Cup Downhill race in the Rosa Khutor skiing resort of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

<p>A view shows the construction works of the "RusSki Gorki" Jumping Center, located in Esto-Sadok village on the northern slope of the Aibga Ridge, part of the complex of facilities to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

<p>A general view of the Olympic village to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, which is under construction, is seen in Sochi December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

<p>The Olympic rings are seen in front of the airport of Sochi, the host city for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 18, 2013. Although many complexes and venues in the Black Sea resort of Sochi mostly resemble building sites that are still under construction, there is nothing to suggest any concern over readiness. Construction will be completed by August 2013 according to organizers. The Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics opens on February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

<p>A view shows "Iceberg" Skating Palace, part of the complex of facilities to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, November 6, 2012. The Olympic Skating Center is a moveable venue, making it possible to be dismantled and transported for post-Games use as a skating center in another Russian city. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

<p>A journalist walks inside the under-construction Bolshoi Ice Palace in the Olympic park in Imeretinskaya Valley, near the Russian Black sea town of Sochi, May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

<p>A view of the road and railway link to Krasnaya Polyana, a venue for the Sochi 2014 winter Olympics, is seen under construction near Sochi December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C) visits the Olympic press center with deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak (R) in the Black Sea city of Sochi, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

<p>Snow guns are seen near a track in Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort at the Aibga Ridge, part of the complex of facilities to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, November 7, 2012. The venue will host all Alpine Skiing disciplines - Downhill, Combined (downhill and slalom), Giant Slalom and the Super Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

<p>Judges look out of a makeshift judge tower before the trial round of the Sochi Ski Jumping World Cup tournament in Krasnaya Polyana December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

<p>A general view of the accommodation and facilities complex, which is under construction, is seen in Sochi December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

<p>A view shows the track at "Sanki" Sliding Center at the Alpika Service Mountain Ski Resort, part of the complex of facilities to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

<p>A worker carries a ladder in the construction site of the "Olympic Oval" skating center during an organized tour to the Olympic venues in Sochi February 10, 2012. The "Olympic Oval" will host the speed skating events of the 2014 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

<p>Debris of an abandoned private house is seen, with the under-construction Olympic Park in Imeretinskaya Valley seen in the background, in the Russian Black sea town of Sochi, June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

<p>Workers are seen on the roof of the "Bolshoy" Ice Dome, part of the complex of facilities to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

