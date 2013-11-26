Sochi: The Olympic torch
Russian alpinist Vladimir Gunko stands at the top of the rock named "The First Stolb" (the First Pillar) at the Stolby national nature reserve during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic torch relay in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Nikolay Petshak carries the Olympic torch as he leads a group of members of local winter swimming clubs during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic torch relay in the waters of the Yenisei River in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 26, 2013. Thirty members of winter swimming clubs took part in the relay, with the water temperature at about 5 degrees Celsius (41 degrees Fahrenheit) and the air temperature at about minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 degrees Fahrenheit). REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin holds the torch of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games after landing near the town of Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan November 11, 2013. A Soyuz capsule carried an International Space Station crew of three back to Earth along with an Olympic torch that was displayed in open space as part of Russia's preparations for the Sochi 2014 Winter Games. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Expedition 37 commander Fyodor Yurchikhin (L) holds the Olympic torch that will be used to light the Olympic flame for the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia after Expedition 38 cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin handed it over aboard the International Space Station in this still image from NASA Tv video, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/NASA Tv via Reuters
International Space Station (ISS) crew members, Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata (top) and Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin, board the Soyuz TMA-11M spacecraft with the torch of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at the Baikonur cosmodrome November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Russia's Roscosmos space agency chief Oleg Ostapenko (front R) greets crew members of the International Space Station (ISS) in front of a Roscosmos official carrying the torch of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games shortly before the crew members board the Soyuz TMA-11M spacecraft at the Baikonur cosmodrome November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool
Galina Zhigunova (R), an employee of Baltika Breweries company, and jazz saxophonist Igor Butman take part in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic torch relay in front of the Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood in central St. Petersburg, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Student Anatoly Chentuloev (R) and journalist Yeon Kyu-sun pose for a picture in front of the caldron, in which the Olympic flame was burning at the Luzhniki arena during the Moscow 1980 Summer Olympics, as they take part in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic torch relay in Moscow October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Olympic champion and synchronized swimmer Anastasia Davydova (R) carries a torch during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic torch relay in central Moscow October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Olympic champion and synchronized swimmer Anastasia Davydova (R) carries a torch during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic torch relay in central Moscow October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Olympic champions, synchronized swimmer Anastasia Davydova (2nd L) and artistic gymnast Svetlana Khorkina (2nd R), take part in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic torch relay, with St. Basil's cathedral seen in the background, in central Moscow October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C), Russian ice-skaters Lina Fyodorova (L), 16, of Moscow and Maksim Miroshkin (2nd L), 19, of Ekaterinburg light an Olympic torch during a ceremony to mark the start of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic torch relay in Moscow October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Greek actress Ino Menegaki, playing the role of high priestess, raises an Olympic torch for the Sochi 2014 Winter Games during a handover ceremony at the Panathenean stadium in Athens October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
