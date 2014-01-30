Sochi: Then and now
A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Next Slideshows
Super Bowl XLVIII media day
Media day ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII in New Jersey.
Countdown to Sochi
The Russian city prepares for the upcoming Winter Olympics.
Highlights from the Aussie Open
Highs and lows of the Australian Open.
Security in Sochi
From police to Cossacks, a look at the "ring of steel" around Sochi.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.