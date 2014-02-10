Sochi's stray dogs
A dog looks on at a private dog shelter in Baranovka near Sochi, February 8, 2014. In response to an outcry over the fate of stray animals being rounded up in Sochi, local authorities and private groups have built makeshift dog shelters in an attempt to deal with the stray dog population in and around the Olympic Games. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Volunteer Jekaterina Guntareva works in a private dog shelter run by animal protection organization "Animals Protection Centre" in Baranovka near Sochi, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Dogs look up at a municipal dog shelter in Baranovka near Sochi, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A dog barks on a dog kennel at a private shelter in Sochi, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A general view of the dog shelters in Baranovka near Sochi, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Dogs look on through a fence at a private dog shelter in Baranovka near Sochi, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Volunter Valentina Silevic plays with a dog at a private shelter in Sochi, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A dog sleeps in a private dog shelter in Baranovka near Sochi, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Stray dogs roam the streets in the mountain village of Rosa Khutor at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games, early February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A dog barks in front of the Olympic Park in Sochi, February 6, 2014. Olympic chiefs tried to ease concern about the fate of stray dogs in Sochi, saying only sick and dying animals were being destroyed before the city hosts the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. In the latest problem to mar President Vladimir Putin's preparations for the Olympics, animal rights activists have protested to him over reports that stray dogs are being culled to clear them off the streets before the Games begin on February 7. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A worker leads a dog off a jump after it had wandered on the course during snowboard slopestyle training at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (RUSSIA - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SNOWBOARDING)
A dog drinks from an icy puddle in Esto Sadok, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A dog sleeps at the entrance of the finish line during a cross-country training session at the "Laura" cross-country and biathlon center in Rosa Khutor, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A stray dog lies on the grass in front of the Bolshoy Ice Dome at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A stray dog smells grass in front of the Olympic Cauldron (L) and the Bolshoy Ice Dome in the Olympic Park, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Volunteers sit near two stray dogs outside the Gorki media center where they will coordinate the media shuttles buses in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Russian Cossack (R) and a police officer (L) stand guard outside a train station as a dog passes by in the Adler district of Sochi, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Two dogs roll on the ground near a couple waiting at Lazarevskoye train station in Sochi, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Stray dogs walk in a field near the main Olympic complex in the Adler district of Sochi, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A dog frolics in the street in central Sochi, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A dog looks at the sea as people rest on the beach outside of the Olympic Park in the Alder district of Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A stray dog lies at the main square of the Rosa Khutor Alpine Skiing center in the valley of Krasnaya Polyana near of Sochi, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A stray dog searches for food outside the finish area of the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
