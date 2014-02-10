Edition:
Sochi's stray dogs

<p>A dog looks on at a private dog shelter in Baranovka near Sochi, February 8, 2014. In response to an&nbsp;outcry over the fate of stray animals being rounded up in Sochi, local authorities and private groups have built makeshift dog shelters in an attempt to deal with the stray dog population in and around the Olympic Games. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

Monday, February 10, 2014

1 / 23
<p>Volunteer Jekaterina Guntareva works in a private dog shelter run by animal protection organization "Animals Protection Centre" in Baranovka near Sochi, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

Monday, February 10, 2014

2 / 23
<p>Dogs look up at a municipal dog shelter in Baranovka near Sochi, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

Monday, February 10, 2014

3 / 23
<p>A dog barks on a dog kennel at a private shelter in Sochi, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

Monday, February 10, 2014

4 / 23
<p>A general view of the dog shelters in Baranovka near Sochi, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

Monday, February 10, 2014

5 / 23
<p>Dogs look on through a fence at a private dog shelter in Baranovka near Sochi, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

Monday, February 10, 2014

6 / 23
<p>Volunter Valentina Silevic plays with a dog at a private shelter in Sochi, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

Monday, February 10, 2014

7 / 23
<p>A dog sleeps in a private dog shelter in Baranovka near Sochi, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

Monday, February 10, 2014

8 / 23
<p>Stray dogs roam the streets in the mountain village of Rosa Khutor at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games, early February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Monday, February 10, 2014

9 / 23
<p>A dog barks in front of the Olympic Park in Sochi, February 6, 2014. Olympic chiefs tried to ease concern about the fate of stray dogs in Sochi, saying only sick and dying animals were being destroyed before the city hosts the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. In the latest problem to mar President Vladimir Putin's preparations for the Olympics, animal rights activists have protested to him over reports that stray dogs are being culled to clear them off the streets before the Games begin on February 7. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Monday, February 10, 2014

10 / 23
<p>A worker leads a dog off a jump after it had wandered on the course during snowboard slopestyle training at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (RUSSIA - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SNOWBOARDING)</p>

Monday, February 10, 2014

11 / 23
<p>A dog drinks from an icy puddle in Esto Sadok, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Monday, February 10, 2014

12 / 23
<p>A dog sleeps at the entrance of the finish line during a cross-country training session at the "Laura" cross-country and biathlon center in Rosa Khutor, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Monday, February 10, 2014

13 / 23
<p>A stray dog lies on the grass in front of the Bolshoy Ice Dome at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Monday, February 10, 2014

14 / 23
<p>A stray dog smells grass in front of the Olympic Cauldron (L) and the Bolshoy Ice Dome in the Olympic Park, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Monday, February 10, 2014

15 / 23
<p>Volunteers sit near two stray dogs outside the Gorki media center where they will coordinate the media shuttles buses in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Monday, February 10, 2014

16 / 23
<p>A Russian Cossack (R) and a police officer (L) stand guard outside a train station as a dog passes by in the Adler district of Sochi, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Monday, February 10, 2014

17 / 23
<p>Two dogs roll on the ground near a couple waiting at Lazarevskoye train station in Sochi, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Monday, February 10, 2014

18 / 23
<p>Stray dogs walk in a field near the main Olympic complex in the Adler district of Sochi, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Monday, February 10, 2014

19 / 23
<p>A dog frolics in the street in central Sochi, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Monday, February 10, 2014

20 / 23
<p>A dog looks at the sea as people rest on the beach outside of the Olympic Park in the Alder district of Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Monday, February 10, 2014

21 / 23
<p>A stray dog lies at the main square of the Rosa Khutor Alpine Skiing center in the valley of Krasnaya Polyana near of Sochi, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Monday, February 10, 2014

22 / 23
<p>A stray dog searches for food outside the finish area of the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Monday, February 10, 2014

23 / 23
