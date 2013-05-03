Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri May 3, 2013 | 4:10pm BST

Solar-powered plane

<p>The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. The solar-powered airplane that developers hope to eventually pilot around the world took off early on Friday from San Francisco Bay on the first leg of an attempt to fly across the United States with no fuel but the sun's energy. The Solar Impulse is heading first to Phoenix on a slow-speed flight expected to take 19 hours. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. The solar-powered airplane that developers hope to eventually pilot around the world took off...more

Friday, May 03, 2013

The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. The solar-powered airplane that developers hope to eventually pilot around the world took off early on Friday from San Francisco Bay on the first leg of an attempt to fly across the United States with no fuel but the sun's energy. The Solar Impulse is heading first to Phoenix on a slow-speed flight expected to take 19 hours. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
1 / 13
<p>The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, May 03, 2013

The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
2 / 13
<p>The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, May 03, 2013

The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
3 / 13
<p>The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, May 03, 2013

The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
4 / 13
<p>The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, May 03, 2013

The Solar Impulse aircraft takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
5 / 13
<p>Pilot Bertrand Piccard (C) prepares for take off aboard the Solar Impulse aircraft on the runway at Moffett Field, to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission, in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Pilot Bertrand Piccard (C) prepares for take off aboard the Solar Impulse aircraft on the runway at Moffett Field, to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission, in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, May 03, 2013

Pilot Bertrand Piccard (C) prepares for take off aboard the Solar Impulse aircraft on the runway at Moffett Field, to begin the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission, in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
6 / 13
<p>Solar Impulse pilot Andre Borschberg speaks to members of the media before fellow pilot Bertrand Piccard takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of their 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Solar Impulse pilot Andre Borschberg speaks to members of the media before fellow pilot Bertrand Piccard takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of their 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. ...more

Friday, May 03, 2013

Solar Impulse pilot Andre Borschberg speaks to members of the media before fellow pilot Bertrand Piccard takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of their 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
7 / 13
<p>Solar Impulse pilots Andre Borschberg (L) and Bertrand Piccard speaks to members of the media before Bertrand takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of their 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Solar Impulse pilots Andre Borschberg (L) and Bertrand Piccard speaks to members of the media before Bertrand takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of their 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. ...more

Friday, May 03, 2013

Solar Impulse pilots Andre Borschberg (L) and Bertrand Piccard speaks to members of the media before Bertrand takes off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of their 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
8 / 13
<p>Solar Impulse pilot Bertrand Piccard puts on his flight helmet before taking off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of his 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Solar Impulse pilot Bertrand Piccard puts on his flight helmet before taking off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of his 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, May 03, 2013

Solar Impulse pilot Bertrand Piccard puts on his flight helmet before taking off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of his 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
9 / 13
<p>Solar Impulse pilot Bertrand Piccard gestures from the cockpit before taking off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of his 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Solar Impulse pilot Bertrand Piccard gestures from the cockpit before taking off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of his 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, May 03, 2013

Solar Impulse pilot Bertrand Piccard gestures from the cockpit before taking off from Moffett Field to begin the first leg of his 2013 Across America Mission in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
10 / 13
<p>A Solar Impulse crew member walks in front of a sun-powered aircraft at Moffett Field before the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission, piloted by Bertrand Piccard, in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

A Solar Impulse crew member walks in front of a sun-powered aircraft at Moffett Field before the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission, piloted by Bertrand Piccard, in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, May 03, 2013

A Solar Impulse crew member walks in front of a sun-powered aircraft at Moffett Field before the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission, piloted by Bertrand Piccard, in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
11 / 13
<p>Solar Impulse crew members stand next to their sun-powered aircraft on the runway at Moffett Field before the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission, piloted by Bertrand Piccard, in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Solar Impulse crew members stand next to their sun-powered aircraft on the runway at Moffett Field before the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission, piloted by Bertrand Piccard, in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam more

Friday, May 03, 2013

Solar Impulse crew members stand next to their sun-powered aircraft on the runway at Moffett Field before the first leg of its 2013 Across America Mission, piloted by Bertrand Piccard, in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
12 / 13
<p>A Solar Impulse crew member stands beneath an engine on the runway at Moffett Field before the first leg of the aircraft's 2013 Across America Mission, piloted by Bertrand Piccard, in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

A Solar Impulse crew member stands beneath an engine on the runway at Moffett Field before the first leg of the aircraft's 2013 Across America Mission, piloted by Bertrand Piccard, in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam more

Friday, May 03, 2013

A Solar Impulse crew member stands beneath an engine on the runway at Moffett Field before the first leg of the aircraft's 2013 Across America Mission, piloted by Bertrand Piccard, in Mountain View, California May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Bollywood dreams

Bollywood dreams

Next Slideshows

Bollywood dreams

Bollywood dreams

Like their counterparts in Hollywood, actors aspiring to cinema fame head to Bollywood's home of Mumbai in the hopes of being discovered.

03 May 2013
Larger-than-life rubber ducky

Larger-than-life rubber ducky

A 16.5-meter-high inflatable rubber duck by conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floats on Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour.

02 May 2013
Same-sex civil unions in Colorado

Same-sex civil unions in Colorado

Colorado has joined eight states that recognize civil unions or domestic partnerships in lieu of gay marriage.

02 May 2013
Spring snow in Colorado

Spring snow in Colorado

A spring snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow in Colorado.

02 May 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Mourning for London

Mourning for London

The world grieves after a deadly attack near parliament in London.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Peru reels from rainy season floods

Peru reels from rainy season floods

More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures