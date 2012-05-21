Edition:
Solar ring of fire

Monday, May 21, 2012

An annular solar eclipse is seen from a rooftop of the Roppongi Hills complex in Tokyo May 21, 2012. The sun and moon will align over the earth in a rare astronomical event on Sunday - an annular eclipse that will dim the skies over parts of Asia and North America, briefly turning the sun into a blazing ring of fire. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

An annular solar eclipse is seen from a rooftop of the Roppongi Hills complex in Tokyo May 21, 2012. The sun and moon will align over the earth in a rare astronomical event on Sunday - an annular eclipse that will dim the skies over parts of Asia and North America, briefly turning the sun into a blazing ring of fire. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Monday, May 21, 2012

People observe an annular eclipse at Taipei Astronomical Museum May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

People observe an annular eclipse at Taipei Astronomical Museum May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Monday, May 21, 2012

A rare annular eclipse dims the sky, as the sun and moon align for "ring of fire" spectacle over the southwestern town of Kanarraville, Utah, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A rare annular eclipse dims the sky, as the sun and moon align for "ring of fire" spectacle over the southwestern town of Kanarraville, Utah, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, May 21, 2012

People watch a rare annular eclipse dim the sky, as the sun and moon align for "ring of fire" spectacle over the southwestern town of Kanarraville, Utah, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

People watch a rare annular eclipse dim the sky, as the sun and moon align for "ring of fire" spectacle over the southwestern town of Kanarraville, Utah, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, May 21, 2012

The moon passes between the sun and the earth behind a windmill near Albuquerque, New Mexico May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The moon passes between the sun and the earth behind a windmill near Albuquerque, New Mexico May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, May 21, 2012

Aerospace photographer William Hartenstein from Santa Clarita, California, prepares his camera to photograph an annular eclipse in Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Aerospace photographer William Hartenstein from Santa Clarita, California, prepares his camera to photograph an annular eclipse in Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Monday, May 21, 2012

An annular eclipse is seen at Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

An annular eclipse is seen at Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Monday, May 21, 2012

School children using solar viewers lie down on a lawn as they observe an annular eclipse at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

School children using solar viewers lie down on a lawn as they observe an annular eclipse at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, May 21, 2012

An eclipse is seen near the Oriental Pearl Tower at the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

An eclipse is seen near the Oriental Pearl Tower at the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, May 21, 2012

A man watches through a telescope as the moon passes between the sun and the earth during a solar eclipse in Victory Park in Pasadena, California May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A man watches through a telescope as the moon passes between the sun and the earth during a solar eclipse in Victory Park in Pasadena, California May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, May 21, 2012

People watch as a rare annular eclipse dims the sky, as the sun and moon align for "ring of fire" spectacle over the southwestern town of Kanarraville, Utah, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

People watch as a rare annular eclipse dims the sky, as the sun and moon align for "ring of fire" spectacle over the southwestern town of Kanarraville, Utah, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, May 21, 2012

A girl observes an annular eclipse with her mother at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A girl observes an annular eclipse with her mother at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, May 21, 2012

A man practices taichi during an eclipse at the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

A man practices taichi during an eclipse at the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, May 21, 2012

A tourist watches an annular eclipse through a solar viewer in Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

A tourist watches an annular eclipse through a solar viewer in Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Monday, May 21, 2012

A view of an annular solar eclipse from Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A view of an annular solar eclipse from Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, May 21, 2012

A woman films an eclipse at a rooftop of the Roppongi Hills complex in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A woman films an eclipse at a rooftop of the Roppongi Hills complex in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Monday, May 21, 2012

A helicopter returning from the Sunflower wildfire passes in front of the solar eclipse over Payson, Arizona, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Robbins

A helicopter returning from the Sunflower wildfire passes in front of the solar eclipse over Payson, Arizona, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Robbins

Monday, May 21, 2012

School children observe an annular eclipse with solar viewers at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

School children observe an annular eclipse with solar viewers at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, May 21, 2012

An eclipse is seen in at the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

An eclipse is seen in at the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, May 21, 2012

Shirts depicting an eclipse are sold by vendors before a rare annular eclipse dims the sky, in the southwestern town of Kanarraville, Utah, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Shirts depicting an eclipse are sold by vendors before a rare annular eclipse dims the sky, in the southwestern town of Kanarraville, Utah, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

