Solar ring of fire
An annular solar eclipse is seen from a rooftop of the Roppongi Hills complex in Tokyo May 21, 2012. The sun and moon will align over the earth in a rare astronomical event on Sunday - an annular eclipse that will dim the skies over parts of Asia and North America, briefly turning the sun into a blazing ring of fire. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People observe an annular eclipse at Taipei Astronomical Museum May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A rare annular eclipse dims the sky, as the sun and moon align for "ring of fire" spectacle over the southwestern town of Kanarraville, Utah, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People watch a rare annular eclipse dim the sky, as the sun and moon align for "ring of fire" spectacle over the southwestern town of Kanarraville, Utah, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The moon passes between the sun and the earth behind a windmill near Albuquerque, New Mexico May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Aerospace photographer William Hartenstein from Santa Clarita, California, prepares his camera to photograph an annular eclipse in Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
An annular eclipse is seen at Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
School children using solar viewers lie down on a lawn as they observe an annular eclipse at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An eclipse is seen near the Oriental Pearl Tower at the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man watches through a telescope as the moon passes between the sun and the earth during a solar eclipse in Victory Park in Pasadena, California May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People watch as a rare annular eclipse dims the sky, as the sun and moon align for "ring of fire" spectacle over the southwestern town of Kanarraville, Utah, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A girl observes an annular eclipse with her mother at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man practices taichi during an eclipse at the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A tourist watches an annular eclipse through a solar viewer in Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A view of an annular solar eclipse from Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A woman films an eclipse at a rooftop of the Roppongi Hills complex in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A helicopter returning from the Sunflower wildfire passes in front of the solar eclipse over Payson, Arizona, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Robbins
School children observe an annular eclipse with solar viewers at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An eclipse is seen in at the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Shirts depicting an eclipse are sold by vendors before a rare annular eclipse dims the sky, in the southwestern town of Kanarraville, Utah, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
