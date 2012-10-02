Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Oct 2, 2012 | 11:35pm BST

Soldiers of Somalia's war

<p>An aerial photograph taken from a Kenyan Defence Forces patrol helicopter shows Somalia's port town of Kismayu, October 1, 2012. Hundreds of Somali government troops and allied militia fighters deployed throughout the former al Shabaab rebel stronghold of Kismayu on Monday, sending panicked locals scrambling for cover. Residents said some soldiers took up positions on rooftops and that there was no immediate retaliation from the al Qaeda-linked militants who fled the port city on Friday after Kenyan and Somali troops launched an assault by sea, air and land. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya </p>

An aerial photograph taken from a Kenyan Defence Forces patrol helicopter shows Somalia's port town of Kismayu, October 1, 2012. Hundreds of Somali government troops and allied militia fighters deployed throughout the former al Shabaab rebel...more

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

An aerial photograph taken from a Kenyan Defence Forces patrol helicopter shows Somalia's port town of Kismayu, October 1, 2012. Hundreds of Somali government troops and allied militia fighters deployed throughout the former al Shabaab rebel stronghold of Kismayu on Monday, sending panicked locals scrambling for cover. Residents said some soldiers took up positions on rooftops and that there was no immediate retaliation from the al Qaeda-linked militants who fled the port city on Friday after Kenyan and Somali troops launched an assault by sea, air and land. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
1 / 18
<p>Soldiers of the Kenyan Contingent serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), are seen at the Kismayu Airport in this October 2, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. Kenyan troops fighting under the African Union flag entered al Shabaab's former stronghold of Kismayu for the first time on Tuesday after launching an offensive against the port on Friday, forcing the rebels to flee. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

Soldiers of the Kenyan Contingent serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), are seen at the Kismayu Airport in this October 2, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. Kenyan...more

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

Soldiers of the Kenyan Contingent serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), are seen at the Kismayu Airport in this October 2, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. Kenyan troops fighting under the African Union flag entered al Shabaab's former stronghold of Kismayu for the first time on Tuesday after launching an offensive against the port on Friday, forcing the rebels to flee. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

Close
2 / 18
<p>Residents watch as a Kenyan Contingent convoy serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) makes its way through the Somali port city of Kismayu in this October 2, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

Residents watch as a Kenyan Contingent convoy serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) makes its way through the Somali port city of Kismayu in this October 2, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations...more

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

Residents watch as a Kenyan Contingent convoy serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) makes its way through the Somali port city of Kismayu in this October 2, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

Close
3 / 18
<p>Soldiers of the Kenyan Contingent serving the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) sit in a truck as their convoy makes its way between the port of Kismayu and the city's airport, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

Soldiers of the Kenyan Contingent serving the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) sit in a truck as their convoy makes its way between the port of Kismayu and the city's airport, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information...more

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

Soldiers of the Kenyan Contingent serving the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) sit in a truck as their convoy makes its way between the port of Kismayu and the city's airport, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

Close
4 / 18
<p>Residents watch as a Kenyan Contingent convoy serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) makes its way through the Somali port city of Kismayu in this October 2, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

Residents watch as a Kenyan Contingent convoy serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) makes its way through the Somali port city of Kismayu in this October 2, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations...more

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

Residents watch as a Kenyan Contingent convoy serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) makes its way through the Somali port city of Kismayu in this October 2, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

Close
5 / 18
<p>Soldiers of the Kenyan Contingent serving the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) sit in a truck as their convoy makes its way between the port of Kismayu and the city's airport, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

Soldiers of the Kenyan Contingent serving the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) sit in a truck as their convoy makes its way between the port of Kismayu and the city's airport, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations...more

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

Soldiers of the Kenyan Contingent serving the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) sit in a truck as their convoy makes its way between the port of Kismayu and the city's airport, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

Close
6 / 18
<p>Somali youths pull donkey-drawn water carts past sacks of charcoal as a convoy of the Kenyan Contingent serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) makes its way through the city of Kismayu, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

Somali youths pull donkey-drawn water carts past sacks of charcoal as a convoy of the Kenyan Contingent serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) makes its way through the city of Kismayu, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African...more

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

Somali youths pull donkey-drawn water carts past sacks of charcoal as a convoy of the Kenyan Contingent serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) makes its way through the city of Kismayu, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

Close
7 / 18
<p>A soldier of Somali National Army (SNA) walks past an al Shabaab flag painted on the wall of Kismayu airport, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

A soldier of Somali National Army (SNA) walks past an al Shabaab flag painted on the wall of Kismayu airport, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

A soldier of Somali National Army (SNA) walks past an al Shabaab flag painted on the wall of Kismayu airport, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

Close
8 / 18
<p>Members of the Somali National Army (SNA) and government-allied Ras Kimboni militia display the Somali national flag from the former control tower of Kismayu Airport, after it was captured by Kenyan African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) troops, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

Members of the Somali National Army (SNA) and government-allied Ras Kimboni militia display the Somali national flag from the former control tower of Kismayu Airport, after it was captured by Kenyan African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) troops,...more

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

Members of the Somali National Army (SNA) and government-allied Ras Kimboni militia display the Somali national flag from the former control tower of Kismayu Airport, after it was captured by Kenyan African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) troops, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

Close
9 / 18
<p>A soldier of the Kenyan Contingent serving the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) gestures at an al Shabaab flag painted on a wall at Kismayu airport, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

A soldier of the Kenyan Contingent serving the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) gestures at an al Shabaab flag painted on a wall at Kismayu airport, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart...more

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

A soldier of the Kenyan Contingent serving the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) gestures at an al Shabaab flag painted on a wall at Kismayu airport, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

Close
10 / 18
<p>Somali youths pull donkey-drawn water carts past sacks of charcoal as a Kenyan Contingent convoy serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) makes its way through the city of Kismayu in this October 2, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

Somali youths pull donkey-drawn water carts past sacks of charcoal as a Kenyan Contingent convoy serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) makes its way through the city of Kismayu in this October 2, 2012 handout photograph released...more

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

Somali youths pull donkey-drawn water carts past sacks of charcoal as a Kenyan Contingent convoy serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) makes its way through the city of Kismayu in this October 2, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

Close
11 / 18
<p>Sacks of charcoal are seen by the roadside as a Kenyan Contingent convoy serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) makes its way through the city of Kismayu in this October 2, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

Sacks of charcoal are seen by the roadside as a Kenyan Contingent convoy serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) makes its way through the city of Kismayu in this October 2, 2012 handout photograph released by the African...more

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

Sacks of charcoal are seen by the roadside as a Kenyan Contingent convoy serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) makes its way through the city of Kismayu in this October 2, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

Close
12 / 18
<p>Members of the Somali National Army (SNA) and government-allied Ras Kimboni militia display the Somali national flag at Kismayu Airport, after it was captured by Kenyan African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) troops, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

Members of the Somali National Army (SNA) and government-allied Ras Kimboni militia display the Somali national flag at Kismayu Airport, after it was captured by Kenyan African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) troops, October 2, 2012. ...more

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

Members of the Somali National Army (SNA) and government-allied Ras Kimboni militia display the Somali national flag at Kismayu Airport, after it was captured by Kenyan African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) troops, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

Close
13 / 18
<p>Soldiers of the Kenyan Contingent serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) are seen in Saa'moja, approximately 7km (4.3 miles) outside the Somali port city of Kismayu in this October 1, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout</p>

Soldiers of the Kenyan Contingent serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) are seen in Saa'moja, approximately 7km (4.3 miles) outside the Somali port city of Kismayu in this October 1, 2012 handout photograph released by the...more

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

Soldiers of the Kenyan Contingent serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) are seen in Saa'moja, approximately 7km (4.3 miles) outside the Somali port city of Kismayu in this October 1, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

Close
14 / 18
<p>A soldier (L) of the Kenyan Contingent serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) carries water as a helicopter comes in to land in Saa'moja, approximately 7km (4.3 miles) outside the Somali port city of Kismayu in this October 1, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

A soldier (L) of the Kenyan Contingent serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) carries water as a helicopter comes in to land in Saa'moja, approximately 7km (4.3 miles) outside the Somali port city of Kismayu in this October 1,...more

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

A soldier (L) of the Kenyan Contingent serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) carries water as a helicopter comes in to land in Saa'moja, approximately 7km (4.3 miles) outside the Somali port city of Kismayu in this October 1, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

Close
15 / 18
<p>A soldier with Kenyan Contingent serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) leans next to a wheel of a military vehicle in Saa'moja, in Saa'moja, approximately 7km (4.3 miles) outside the Somali port city of Kismayu in this October 1, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

A soldier with Kenyan Contingent serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) leans next to a wheel of a military vehicle in Saa'moja, in Saa'moja, approximately 7km (4.3 miles) outside the Somali port city of Kismayu in this October 1,...more

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

A soldier with Kenyan Contingent serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) leans next to a wheel of a military vehicle in Saa'moja, in Saa'moja, approximately 7km (4.3 miles) outside the Somali port city of Kismayu in this October 1, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

Close
16 / 18
<p>Soldiers of the Kenyan Contingent serving the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) sit in a truck as their convoy makes its way between the port of Kismayu and the city's airport, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

Soldiers of the Kenyan Contingent serving the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) sit in a truck as their convoy makes its way between the port of Kismayu and the city's airport, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information...more

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

Soldiers of the Kenyan Contingent serving the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) sit in a truck as their convoy makes its way between the port of Kismayu and the city's airport, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

Close
17 / 18
<p>Brigadier Anthony Ngere (C), African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) Sector Two Commander and head of the Kenyan Contingent serving with AMISOM, greets Brigadier General Ismail Sahardin Kaydsan of the Somali National Army (SNA) after arriving at Saa'moja, approximately 7km (4.3 miles) outside the Somali port city of Kismayu in this October 1, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

Brigadier Anthony Ngere (C), African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) Sector Two Commander and head of the Kenyan Contingent serving with AMISOM, greets Brigadier General Ismail Sahardin Kaydsan of the Somali National Army (SNA) after arriving at...more

Tuesday, October 02, 2012

Brigadier Anthony Ngere (C), African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) Sector Two Commander and head of the Kenyan Contingent serving with AMISOM, greets Brigadier General Ismail Sahardin Kaydsan of the Somali National Army (SNA) after arriving at Saa'moja, approximately 7km (4.3 miles) outside the Somali port city of Kismayu in this October 1, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Romney: Chronology of a campaign

Romney: Chronology of a campaign

Next Slideshows

Romney: Chronology of a campaign

Romney: Chronology of a campaign

Scenes from the Republican ticket.

02 Oct 2012
Debate stand-ins

Debate stand-ins

The stand-ins for Romney and Obama rehearse in Denver.

02 Oct 2012
Deadly ferry collision

Deadly ferry collision

A Hong Kong ferry collides with another boat, killing 37 passengers.

02 Oct 2012
Rage in Spain

Rage in Spain

Thousands gather in Madrid to protest new austerity measures.

02 Oct 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.

Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town

Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town

Hundreds of wild boars, which have been known to attack people when enraged, now pose an unexpected nuisance for residents returning to towns evacuated after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons. At times they can pin down advancing Iraqi forces for days.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Escape from Islamic State

Escape from Islamic State

Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos