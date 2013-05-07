Edition:
Soldiers of the Golan Heights

<p>An Israeli soldier carries another soldier as they walk with their comrades during training close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. Israel played down weekend air strikes close to Damascus reported to have killed dozens of Syrian soldiers, saying they were not aimed at influencing its neighbor's civil war but only at stopping Iranian missiles reaching Lebanese Hezbollah militants. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli soldier carries another soldier as they walk with their comrades during training close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. Israel played down weekend air strikes close to Damascus reported to have killed dozens of Syrian soldiers, saying they were not aimed at influencing its neighbor's civil war but only at stopping Iranian missiles reaching Lebanese Hezbollah militants. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Israeli soldiers train in urban warfare close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers train in urban warfare close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade pray close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade pray close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Israeli soldiers walk together during a training close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers walk together during a training close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>An Israeli soldier signals a tank off a truck near the Israeli Syrian border in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli soldier signals a tank off a truck near the Israeli Syrian border in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>An Israeli soldier places a flag close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli soldier places a flag close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>An Israeli soldier from the Golani Brigade sleeps as others, seen through a black netting, pray close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli soldier from the Golani Brigade sleeps as others, seen through a black netting, pray close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade are silhouetted as they stand under a black netting close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade are silhouetted as they stand under a black netting close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>An Israeli soldier from the Golani Brigade takes part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli soldier from the Golani Brigade takes part in a drill simulating urban warfare, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>An Israeli soldier climbs on top of a tank being transported on a truck to the Israeli Syrian border in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli soldier climbs on top of a tank being transported on a truck to the Israeli Syrian border in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Israeli soldiers walk through smoke as they train in urban warfare close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers walk through smoke as they train in urban warfare close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Israeli soldiers train in urban warfare close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers train in urban warfare close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>An Israeli soldier loosens the chains holding a tank to a truck near the Israeli Syrian border in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli soldier loosens the chains holding a tank to a truck near the Israeli Syrian border in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>An Israeli soldier prays atop a tank close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli soldier prays atop a tank close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Israeli soldiers receive a briefing at an observation point on Mount Bental in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers receive a briefing at an observation point on Mount Bental in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Israeli soldiers stand near signs pointing out distances to different cities at an observation point on Mount Bental in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers stand near signs pointing out distances to different cities at an observation point on Mount Bental in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

