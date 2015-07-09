Edition:
Solemn march to Srebrenica

People walk through a forest near the village of Liplje, July 8, 2015. The participants in the march consisted of survivors of the Srebrenica massacre as well as people from all parts of Bosnia and countries around the world. On Saturday, Bosnia marks the 20th anniversary of Europe�s worst mass killing since World War Two - the slaughter of some 8,000 Muslim men and boys by Bosnian Serb forces during five July days in 1995. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

People walk through a forest near the village of Liplje, July 8, 2015. The participants in the march consisted of survivors of the Srebrenica massacre as well as people from all parts of Bosnia and countries around the world. On Saturday, Bosnia marks the 20th anniversary of Europe�s worst mass killing since World War Two - the slaughter of some 8,000 Muslim men and boys by Bosnian Serb forces during five July days in 1995. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A man walk with a Bosnian Muslim war flag near the village of Liplje, July 8, 2015. Several thousand people started a 85-km (53-mile) march from Nezuk to the capital Srebrenica called the "March of Peace", to retrace the route in reverse taken by Bosnian Muslims fleeing Serb forces in 1995. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A man walk with a Bosnian Muslim war flag near the village of Liplje, July 8, 2015. Several thousand people started a 85-km (53-mile) march from Nezuk to the capital Srebrenica called the "March of Peace", to retrace the route in reverse taken by Bosnian Muslims fleeing Serb forces in 1995. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
An elderly woman sitting under an umbrella watches as people take part in a march near the village of Nezuk, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 8, 2015. Several thousand people started a 85-km (53-mile) march from Nezuk to the capital Srebrenica called the "March of Peace", to retrace the route in reverse taken by Bosnian Muslims fleeing Serb forces in 1995. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

An elderly woman sitting under an umbrella watches as people take part in a march near the village of Nezuk, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 8, 2015. Several thousand people started a 85-km (53-mile) march from Nezuk to the capital Srebrenica called the "March of Peace", to retrace the route in reverse taken by Bosnian Muslims fleeing Serb forces in 1995. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A man search for a free tent after a march in the village of Liplje, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A man search for a free tent after a march in the village of Liplje, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A man sleeps next to the road near the village of Liplje, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A man sleeps next to the road near the village of Liplje, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
People march near the village of Nezuk, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

People march near the village of Nezuk, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A man rests in a tent after a march in the village of Liplje, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A man rests in a tent after a march in the village of Liplje, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
People walk through a forest near the village of Liplje, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

People walk through a forest near the village of Liplje, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A man receives medical help after a march in the village of Liplje, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A man receives medical help after a march in the village of Liplje, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A man prepares dinner after a march in the village of Liplje, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A man prepares dinner after a march in the village of Liplje, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
People wash up and drink water from taps near the village of Nezuk, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

People wash up and drink water from taps near the village of Nezuk, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
People walk through a forest near the village of Nezuk, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

People walk through a forest near the village of Nezuk, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
People walk through a forest near the village of Liplje, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

People walk through a forest near the village of Liplje, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A man rests next to a tent after a march in the village of Liplje, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A man rests next to a tent after a march in the village of Liplje, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
People walk through a forest near the village of Nezuk, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

People walk through a forest near the village of Nezuk, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
