Solemn march to Srebrenica
People walk through a forest near the village of Liplje, July 8, 2015. The participants in the march consisted of survivors of the Srebrenica massacre as well as people from all parts of Bosnia and countries around the world. On Saturday, Bosnia...more
A man walk with a Bosnian Muslim war flag near the village of Liplje, July 8, 2015. Several thousand people started a 85-km (53-mile) march from Nezuk to the capital Srebrenica called the "March of Peace", to retrace the route in reverse taken by...more
An elderly woman sitting under an umbrella watches as people take part in a march near the village of Nezuk, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 8, 2015. Several thousand people started a 85-km (53-mile) march from Nezuk to the capital Srebrenica called...more
A man search for a free tent after a march in the village of Liplje, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A man sleeps next to the road near the village of Liplje, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
People march near the village of Nezuk, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A man rests in a tent after a march in the village of Liplje, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
People walk through a forest near the village of Liplje, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A man receives medical help after a march in the village of Liplje, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A man prepares dinner after a march in the village of Liplje, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
People wash up and drink water from taps near the village of Nezuk, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
People walk through a forest near the village of Nezuk, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
People walk through a forest near the village of Liplje, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A man rests next to a tent after a march in the village of Liplje, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
People walk through a forest near the village of Nezuk, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Next Slideshows
The rise of sneaker culture
A sneak peek at "The Rise of the Sneaker Culture" exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum.
New York's craft brewing renaissance
The popularity of craft beers has grown rapidly in recent years in the United States as drinkers seek new tastes.
Saving dogs from the dinner plate
Dog lover Yang Xiaoyun buys and shelters thousands of dogs destined to be sold as meat in China.
Reliving the Crusades
Participants re-enact a 12th century battle in Israel's Galilee region.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Fleeing South Sudan's civil war
Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.
Erdogan's Turkey
Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.
Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on
A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.
Commoner Queen
Moments when Queen Elizabeth is more civilian than royalty.
Dancing with the Irish
Behind the scenes at the largest Irish dancing competition in the world with over 5,000 competitors in Dublin, Ireland.
Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp
Palestinian leaders vow to break up an armed Islamist group involved in clashes with security forces inside the volatile Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.
Fire ravages French migrant camp
A fire razed most of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France overnight after fighting among its inhabitants left several people injured.