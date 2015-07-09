Solemn march to Srebrenica

People walk through a forest near the village of Liplje, July 8, 2015. The participants in the march consisted of survivors of the Srebrenica massacre as well as people from all parts of Bosnia and countries around the world. On Saturday, Bosnia...more

People walk through a forest near the village of Liplje, July 8, 2015. The participants in the march consisted of survivors of the Srebrenica massacre as well as people from all parts of Bosnia and countries around the world. On Saturday, Bosnia marks the 20th anniversary of Europe�s worst mass killing since World War Two - the slaughter of some 8,000 Muslim men and boys by Bosnian Serb forces during five July days in 1995. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

