Solidarity at England vs. France match
Fans display the French flag in the stands as France lines up for their national anthem before the friendly match against England at Wembley Stadium in London, England, November 17, 2015. Reuters/Darren Staples
A France fan is seen before the match. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/Livepic
Fans are seen in the stands before the match. Reuters/Dylan Martinez/Livepic
A fan is seen in the stands before the match. Reuters/Dylan Martinez/Livepic
The players including Hugo Lloris of France shake hands before the match. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/Livepic
Fans hold up French flags before the match. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/Livepic
A general view outside the stadium before the match. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/Livepic
England manager Roy Hodgson stands with FA Chairman Greg Dyke, Britain's Prince William and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron before the match. Reuters/Darren Staples/Livepic
England and France players pose for a photo before the match. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley/Livepic
Fans walk outside the stadium before the match. Reuters/Dylan Martinez/Livepic
France's Antoine Griezmann and Lassana Diarra line up before the match. Reuters/Darren Staples/Livepic
Armed police officers guard outside the stadium before the match. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley/Livepic
Team France lines up for their national anthem before the match. Reuters / Darren Staples/Livepic
London Mayor Boris Johnson is seen in the stands before the match. Reuters / Darren Staples/Livepic
Fans are seen in the stands before the match. Reuters/Darren Staples/Livepic
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour Party, is seen in the stands. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley/Livepic
Armed police officers are seen outside the stadium before the match. Reuters/Dylan Martinez/Livepic
The players observe a minute of silence before the match. Reuters/Dylan Martinez/Livepic
Fans in the stands display a banner before the match. Reuters/Dylan Martinez/Livepic
A general view of a floral tribute before the match. Reuters/Darren Staples/Livepic
