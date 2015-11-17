Edition:
Solidarity at England vs. France match

Fans display the French flag in the stands as France lines up for their national anthem before the friendly match against England at Wembley Stadium in London, England, November 17, 2015. Reuters/Darren Staples

A France fan is seen before the match. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/Livepic

Fans are seen in the stands before the match. Reuters/Dylan Martinez/Livepic

A fan is seen in the stands before the match. Reuters/Dylan Martinez/Livepic

The players including Hugo Lloris of France shake hands before the match. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/Livepic

Fans hold up French flags before the match. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/Livepic

A general view outside the stadium before the match. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/Livepic

England manager Roy Hodgson stands with FA Chairman Greg Dyke, Britain's Prince William and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron before the match. Reuters/Darren Staples/Livepic

England and France players pose for a photo before the match. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley/Livepic

Fans walk outside the stadium before the match. Reuters/Dylan Martinez/Livepic

France's Antoine Griezmann and Lassana Diarra line up before the match. Reuters/Darren Staples/Livepic

Armed police officers guard outside the stadium before the match. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley/Livepic

Team France lines up for their national anthem before the match. Reuters / Darren Staples/Livepic

London Mayor Boris Johnson is seen in the stands before the match. Reuters / Darren Staples/Livepic

Fans are seen in the stands before the match. Reuters/Darren Staples/Livepic

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour Party, is seen in the stands. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley/Livepic

Armed police officers are seen outside the stadium before the match. Reuters/Dylan Martinez/Livepic

The players observe a minute of silence before the match. Reuters/Dylan Martinez/Livepic

Fans in the stands display a banner before the match. Reuters/Dylan Martinez/Livepic

A general view of a floral tribute before the match. Reuters/Darren Staples/Livepic

