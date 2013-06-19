Somali rebels attack UN base
A soldier fires a rocket propelled grenade after gunmen attacked the United Nations compound in the Somali capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. A suicide bomber and several gunmen attacked the compound in a strike that bore the hallmarks of al...more
A soldier fires a rocket propelled grenade after gunmen attacked the United Nations compound in the Somali capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. A suicide bomber and several gunmen attacked the compound in a strike that bore the hallmarks of al Qaeda-linked militants. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali government soldiers stand near an injured man after a suicide bomb attack inside the United Nations compound in the Somali capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Somali government soldiers stand near an injured man after a suicide bomb attack inside the United Nations compound in the Somali capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
A Somali government soldier runs to take cover during crossfire after gunmen attacked a United Nations compound in the Somali capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
A Somali government soldier runs to take cover during crossfire after gunmen attacked a United Nations compound in the Somali capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Security agents arrive to secure the United Nations compound following a suicide bomb attack in the capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Security agents arrive to secure the United Nations compound following a suicide bomb attack in the capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Somali government soldiers stand at the scene of a suicide bomb attack outside the United Nations compound in the capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Somali government soldiers stand at the scene of a suicide bomb attack outside the United Nations compound in the capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Civilians attempt to evacuate an injured man after a suicide bomb attack inside the United Nations compound in the Somali capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Civilians attempt to evacuate an injured man after a suicide bomb attack inside the United Nations compound in the Somali capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Somali government soldiers arrive to secure the United Nations compound following a suicide bomb attack in the capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Somali government soldiers arrive to secure the United Nations compound following a suicide bomb attack in the capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Somali government soldiers arrive to secure the United Nations compound following a suicide bomb attack in the capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. . REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Somali government soldiers arrive to secure the United Nations compound following a suicide bomb attack in the capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. . REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Civilians evacuate an injured man after a suicide bomb attack inside the United Nations compound in the Somali capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Civilians evacuate an injured man after a suicide bomb attack inside the United Nations compound in the Somali capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Somali government soldiers stand at the scene of a suicide bomb attack outside the United Nations compound in the capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Somali government soldiers stand at the scene of a suicide bomb attack outside the United Nations compound in the capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Somali government soldiers stand at the scene of a suicide bomb attack outside the United Nations compound in the capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Somali government soldiers stand at the scene of a suicide bomb attack outside the United Nations compound in the capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Somali government soldiers arrive to secure the United Nations compound following a suicide bomb attack in the capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Somali government soldiers arrive to secure the United Nations compound following a suicide bomb attack in the capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Security agents stand near the scene of a suicide bomb attack outside the United Nations compound in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Security agents stand near the scene of a suicide bomb attack outside the United Nations compound in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali government soldiers arrive to secure the United Nations compound following a suicide bomb attack in the capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Somali government soldiers arrive to secure the United Nations compound following a suicide bomb attack in the capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Somali government soldiers evacuate an injured man after a suicide bomb attack inside the United Nations compound in the Somali capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Somali government soldiers evacuate an injured man after a suicide bomb attack inside the United Nations compound in the Somali capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
Next Slideshows
Assange's year at the embassy
Talks between Britain and Ecuador ended with no breakthrough over Julian Assange, nearly a year after the WikiLeaks founder fled to the Ecuadorean embassy in...
Standing in Taksim Square
Protesters stand in silence in Istanbul.
Inside the G8
Scenes from the G8 Summit in Northern Ireland.
Evicted from the workforce
Spanish die-manufacturers are evicted after occupying a factory for nearly two months and blocking an earlier attempt by the company's former owners, and...
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.