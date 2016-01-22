Somalia beach restaurant attack
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Relatives carry the body of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A general view through a broken glass window shows government forces patrolling on Lido beach following an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A man mourns next to the bodies of his son and daughter killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A policeman and residents walk past the wreckage of cars destroyed in a car bomb attack outside beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe on Lido beach, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
People gather to assess the damage at Lido beach following an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A man mourns next to the body of his kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Relatives prepare to take the bodies of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Relatives carry the body of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A general view shows damage at Lido beach following an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Relatives carry the body of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe on Lido beach, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A soldier patrols on Lido beach following an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
People gather near the wreckage of a car destroyed in a car bomb attack outside beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe on Lido beach, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
People walk near the wreckage of cars destroyed in a car bomb attack outside beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe on Lido beach, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Relatives gather to take the bodies of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
