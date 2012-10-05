Somalia from above
An aerial view of a Kenyan Navy landing craft beached at low tide to the north of the southern Somali port city of Kismayu, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Stuart Price
An aerial view of trucks stopped at a Somali National Army checkpoint on a road heading out of the southern Somali port city of Kismayu, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Stuart Price
An aerial view of the southern Somali port city of Kismayu, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Stuart Price
An aerial view shot from over the Indian Ocean of the southern Somali port city of Kismayu, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Stuart Price
An aerial view of a typical homestead on the outskirts of the southern Somali port city of Kismayu, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Stuart Price
An aerial view of a Kenyan Navy landing craft beached at low tide to the north of the southern Somali port city of Kismayu, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Stuart Price
An aerial view shot from over the Indian Ocean of the southern Somali port city of Kismayu, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Stuart Price
An aerial view of the southern Somali port city of Kismayu, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Stuart Price
