South Africa's "Hill of Horror"
Mining community gathers at a hill dubbed the "Hill of Horror" during a memorial service for miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. South Africans...more
Mining community gathers at a hill dubbed the "Hill of Horror" during a memorial service for miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. South Africans held a memorial service on Thursday at a platinum mine where police shot dead 34 strikers, bloodshed that revived memories of apartheid-era violence and laid bare workers' anger over enduring inequalities since the end of white rule. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) gather at a hill dubbed the "Hill of Horror" during a memorial service for miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles)...more
Members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) gather at a hill dubbed the "Hill of Horror" during a memorial service for miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A relative is comforted ahead of memorial services for miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A relative is comforted ahead of memorial services for miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) gather at a hill dubbed the "Hill of Horror" during a memorial service for miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles)...more
Members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) gather at a hill dubbed the "Hill of Horror" during a memorial service for miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A relative of a miner killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine is attended to, ahead of a memorial service in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A relative of a miner killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine is attended to, ahead of a memorial service in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Relatives and family members of miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine are comforted ahead of a memorial service in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Relatives and family members of miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine are comforted ahead of a memorial service in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Striking miners gather as they listen to the ministerial task team (not pictured) outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Striking miners gather as they listen to the ministerial task team (not pictured) outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Striking miners listen to the ministerial task team (not pictured) outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Striking miners listen to the ministerial task team (not pictured) outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Police keep watch as women sing before the arrival of some of the 250 mine workers who were arrested last Thursday when they had a shoot out with police, at a Garankuwa court outside Pretoria August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Police keep watch as women sing before the arrival of some of the 250 mine workers who were arrested last Thursday when they had a shoot out with police, at a Garankuwa court outside Pretoria August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Striking miners march after they were addressed by former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) President Julius Malema outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 18, 2012. ...more
Striking miners march after they were addressed by former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) President Julius Malema outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Striking miners hold weapons as they wait to be addressed by former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) President Julius Malema outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 18, 2012. ...more
Striking miners hold weapons as they wait to be addressed by former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) President Julius Malema outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Local women hold a cloth with a picture of former South African president, Nelson Mandela as they wait to be addressed by former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) President Julius Malema outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km...more
Local women hold a cloth with a picture of former South African president, Nelson Mandela as they wait to be addressed by former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) President Julius Malema outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) President Julius Malema addresses striking miners outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) President Julius Malema addresses striking miners outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Women carry placards as they chant slogans to protest against the killing of miners by the South African police on Thursday, outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe...more
Women carry placards as they chant slogans to protest against the killing of miners by the South African police on Thursday, outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Police patrol the scene where the shooting of striking miners occurred on Thursday outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Police patrol the scene where the shooting of striking miners occurred on Thursday outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A policeman fires at protesting miners outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A policeman fires at protesting miners outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Protesting miners react as the police shot at them outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Protesting miners react as the police shot at them outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A miner runs as they were shot at by the police outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A miner runs as they were shot at by the police outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A policeman gestures in front of some of the dead miners after they were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A policeman gestures in front of some of the dead miners after they were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A policeman gestures in front of some of the dead miners after they were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A policeman gestures in front of some of the dead miners after they were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A paramedic receives help from a policewomen as he tends to the injured after protesting miners were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A paramedic receives help from a policewomen as he tends to the injured after protesting miners were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A policeman collects weapons that were supposedly used by protesting miners after they were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A policeman collects weapons that were supposedly used by protesting miners after they were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A policeman collects guns that were supposedly used by protesting miners after they were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A policeman collects guns that were supposedly used by protesting miners after they were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Paramedics carry an injured man after protesting miners were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Paramedics carry an injured man after protesting miners were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
An investigator works at the crime scene where striking miners were shot on Thursday outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
An investigator works at the crime scene where striking miners were shot on Thursday outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A policeman gestures in front of some of the dead miners after they were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A policeman gestures in front of some of the dead miners after they were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko