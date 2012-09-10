Edition:
South Africa's striking miners

Monday, September 10, 2012

Mine workers take part in a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province September 10, 2012. Around 10,000 striking South African platinum miners marched from one Lonmin mine shaft to another on Monday, threatening to kill strike breakers, as another illegal stoppage hit Gold Fields, the world's fourth biggest gold miner. Wage talks to end the month-long Lonmin strike, which erupted in deadly violence last...more

Mine workers take part in a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province September 10, 2012. Around 10,000 striking South African platinum miners marched from one Lonmin mine shaft to another on Monday, threatening to kill strike breakers, as another illegal stoppage hit Gold Fields, the world's fourth biggest gold miner. Wage talks to end the month-long Lonmin strike, which erupted in deadly violence last month, failed to start as scheduled. The independent labour mediator said it could only take part in the process if workers returned to work by a Monday deadline, but the vast majority stayed away. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Mine workers take part in a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Mine workers take part in a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Mine workers take part in a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Mine workers take part in a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Striking mineworkers march outside Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province as they await the arrival of freed colleagues, September 6 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Striking mineworkers march outside Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province as they await the arrival of freed colleagues, September 6 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Striking mineworkers march outside Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province as they await the arrival of freed colleagues, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Striking mineworkers march outside Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province as they await the arrival of freed colleagues, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Striking mineworkers attend a "report back" meeting near Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province,September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Striking mineworkers attend a "report back" meeting near Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province,September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Mineworkers run past police vehicles as they take part in a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province,September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Mineworkers run past police vehicles as they take part in a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province,September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Mineworkers take part in a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Mineworkers take part in a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Mineworkers take part in a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Mineworkers take part in a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Mineworkers take part in a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Mineworkers take part in a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Supporters of arrested, striking platinum mine workers demonstrate outside the court in Ga Rankuwa, near Pretoria, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Supporters of arrested, striking platinum mine workers demonstrate outside the court in Ga Rankuwa, near Pretoria, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Striking platinum mineworkers listen to a report back on negotiations at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Striking platinum mineworkers listen to a report back on negotiations at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A mineworkers holds up a sign during a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A mineworkers holds up a sign during a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Striking platinum mineworkers react as they listen to a report back on negotiations at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Striking platinum mineworkers react as they listen to a report back on negotiations at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Striking platinum mineworkers dance as they leave a report back meeting on negotiations at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Striking platinum mineworkers dance as they leave a report back meeting on negotiations at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

15 / 15

