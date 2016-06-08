Edition:
Souvenirs from the campaign trail

Photographer
Stephen Lam
Location
SACRAMENTO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

A collection of pins are seen on a board during a Trump campaign rally in Sacramento, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

1 / 28
Photographer
Brendan McDermid
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016

A Bernie Sanders action figure prototype is seen in a photo illustration taken in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2 / 28
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
MANCHESTER, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016

Fridge magnets are pictured in Donald Trump's campaign headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

3 / 28
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015

A Hillary Clinton campaign button. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

4 / 28
Photographer
Elijah Nouvelage
Location
SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

A t-shirt of a Bernie Sanders supporter adorned with pins at a campaign rally in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

5 / 28
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015

Hillary Clinton presidential campaign merchandise at the campaign kick off rally on Roosevelt Island in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

6 / 28
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015

Clothing items on display at Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

7 / 28
Photographer
Randall Hill
Location
MYRTLE BEACH, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016

T-shirts and buttons are displayed for sale at a rally for Ted Cruz in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

8 / 28
Photographer
David Becker
Location
LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015

A pennant in support of Jeb Bush. REUTERS/David Becker

9 / 28
Photographer
Aaron Josefczyk
Location
CLEVELAND, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015

A volunteer pulls off a sticker for Marco Rubio supporters. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

10 / 28
Photographer
David Becker
Location
NORTH LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015

A man passes out Bernie Sanders bumper stickers. REUTERS/David Becker

11 / 28
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
SALEM, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015

A car featuring a bumper sticker for Carly Fiorina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

12 / 28
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
WESTMINISTER, United States
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

A young girl holds a Hillary action figure as she waits in the crowd at a campaign stop in Westminster, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

13 / 28
Photographer
Mark Kauzlarich
Location
Des Moines, United States
Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015

Signs for Martin O'Malley in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

14 / 28
Photographer
Randall Hill
Location
MYRTLE BEACH, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015

Free buttons await supporters of Donald Trump in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

15 / 28
Photographer
Tami Chappell
Location
ATLANTA, United States
Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015

A book by Ted Cruz at the RedState Gathering in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

16 / 28
Photographer
Joshua Lott
Location
PELLA, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015

A supporter of Jeb Bush poses with a campaign sign. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

17 / 28
Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016

Supporters of Ted Cruz have soda and cookies during a primary night rally in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

18 / 28
Photographer
Brendan McDermid
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015

A Jewish supporter of Hillary Clinton shows off his "Hillary" inscribed yarmulke skullcap. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

19 / 28
Photographer
Mark Kauzlarich
Location
Newton, United States
Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015

Ted Cruz buttons sit for sale. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

20 / 28
Photographer
Mark Kauzlarich
Location
Ames, United States
Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015

Signs supporting Ben Carson at Iowa State University. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

21 / 28
Photographer
Mark Kauzlarich
Location
Des Moines, United States
Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015

A sticker is seen on a shirt pocket at the Freedom 2015 National Religious Liberties Conference in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

22 / 28
Photographer
Darren Abate
Location
San Antonio, United States
Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015

A Clinton supporter holds up a sign in San Antonio, Texas. REUTERS/Darren Abate

23 / 28
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
MIAMI, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015

Campaign buttons for Jeb Bush. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

24 / 28
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
BEDFORD, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016

A woman's pin is pictured as Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign event in Bedford, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

25 / 28
Photographer
Jim Young
Location
DES MOINES, United States
Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015

Campaign buttons for Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Jim Young

26 / 28
Photographer
Randall Hill
Location
CONWAY, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015

A student stands next to a Jeb Bush sign in Conway, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

27 / 28
Photographer
Tami Chappell
Location
NORCROSS, United States
Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015

A supporter of Donald Trump at a rally in Norcross, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

28 / 28

