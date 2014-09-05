Edition:
Soviet departure: 20 years later

Cyrillic lettering written by Soviet army soldiers are pictured inside a bunker used after 1945 till 1994 by the Soviet army as the so-called "RANET" communications room in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Visitors stand in front of a bunker built for the German Wehrmacht and used after 1945 till 1994 by the Soviet army as the so-called "RANET" communications room in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Visitors enter through a heavily fortified door to a bunker used after 1945 till 1994 by the Soviet army as the so-called "RANET" communications room in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A swimming pool is pictured inside a building at the former headquarters of the Soviet army in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A general view shows a building at the former headquarters of the Soviet army in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A monument of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin is pictured in front of a building at the former headquarters of the Soviet army in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Information boards used by the Soviet army are pictured in a museum in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A Cyrillic letter keyboard used by Soviet army soldiers is pictured inside a bunker used after 1945 till 1994 by the Soviet army as the so-called "RANET" communications room in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A mural relief showing a soldier is pictured inside a building at the former headquarters of the Soviet army in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A manual telephone switch box used by Soviet army soldiers for their last communication to their Moscow army headquarters in 1994 is pictured in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A security guard walks inside a building at the former headquarters of the Soviet army in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A guide walks next to a heavily fortified door to a bunker used after 1945 till 1994 by the Soviet army as the so-called "RANET" communications room in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A mural is pictured inside a building at the former headquarters of the Soviet army in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A mural is pictured inside a building at the former headquarters of the Soviet army in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A commemorative medal by the Soviet army for the friendship between the Soviet Union and former East Germany GDR is pictured in a museum in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A general view shows a room of a bunker used after 1945 till 1994 by the Soviet army as the so-called "RANET" communications room in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

