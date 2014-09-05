Soviet departure: 20 years later
Cyrillic lettering written by Soviet army soldiers are pictured inside a bunker used after 1945 till 1994 by the Soviet army as the so-called "RANET" communications room in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Visitors stand in front of a bunker built for the German Wehrmacht and used after 1945 till 1994 by the Soviet army as the so-called "RANET" communications room in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Visitors enter through a heavily fortified door to a bunker used after 1945 till 1994 by the Soviet army as the so-called "RANET" communications room in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A swimming pool is pictured inside a building at the former headquarters of the Soviet army in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A general view shows a building at the former headquarters of the Soviet army in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A monument of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin is pictured in front of a building at the former headquarters of the Soviet army in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Information boards used by the Soviet army are pictured in a museum in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A Cyrillic letter keyboard used by Soviet army soldiers is pictured inside a bunker used after 1945 till 1994 by the Soviet army as the so-called "RANET" communications room in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A mural relief showing a soldier is pictured inside a building at the former headquarters of the Soviet army in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A manual telephone switch box used by Soviet army soldiers for their last communication to their Moscow army headquarters in 1994 is pictured in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A security guard walks inside a building at the former headquarters of the Soviet army in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A guide walks next to a heavily fortified door to a bunker used after 1945 till 1994 by the Soviet army as the so-called "RANET" communications room in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A mural is pictured inside a building at the former headquarters of the Soviet army in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A mural is pictured inside a building at the former headquarters of the Soviet army in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A commemorative medal by the Soviet army for the friendship between the Soviet Union and former East Germany GDR is pictured in a museum in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A general view shows a room of a bunker used after 1945 till 1994 by the Soviet army as the so-called "RANET" communications room in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Next Slideshows
Fast-food on strike
Fast-food workers staged protests in some 150 cities in a fight for higher pay.
Love in Iraq
A Sh'ite man marries his Sunni Muslim bride in Baghdad after the couple fled the violence in their home town of Mosul.
Flying flags in Northern Ireland
In Belfast, flags are potent symbols of conflict dividing Catholics and Protestants.
Hong Kong democracy protests
Protesters take to the streets after the rejection of their demands for the free election of the city's next leader.
MORE IN PICTURES
Clashes break out at Trump rally
Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.