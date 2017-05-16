Soviet-era apartments set for demolition
A worker passes a building, which is part of the old five-storey apartment blocks demolition project launched by the city authorities, in Moscow, Russia. The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens from shoddy Soviet-era apartment...more
An interior view shows a flat in an old five-storey apartment building. Moscow residents are also concerned about the location and quality of the planned new accommodation, a lack of services and infrastructure and about threats the redevelopment may...more
An excavator wrecks a building, which is part of the old five-storey apartment blocks demolition project. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has dominated Russian politics for 17 years and is widely expected to seek another term next March,...more
An interior view shows a flat in an old five-storey apartment building. In the 1950s, the Soviet Union began mass-producing cheap, prefabricated housing to accommodate millions of people who had been living in overcrowded communal flats and even in...more
An interior view shows a staircase in an old five-storey apartment building. The then-Soviet leader, Nikita Khrushchev, said the apartments, with low ceilings and tiny kitchens and popularly dubbed "khrushevki" after him, would be lived in for no...more
Debris of a building are seen in front of a newly built residential house in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Anti-demolition activist Kari Guggenberger plays with her cats on the balcony of her apartment in a building to be demolished under the city authorities' renovation plan, in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Anti-demolition activist Kari Guggenberger sits in her apartment in a building to be demolished. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Anti-demolition activist Kari Guggenberger shows the kitchen of her apartment in a building to be demolished. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Anti-demolition activist Kari Guggenberger stands at a staircase outside her apartment in a building to be demolished. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Zoya, a local resident who supports the city authorities' renovation plan, lifts a board on the floor while showing her apartment in a building to be demolished. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Local residents who support the city authorities' renovation plan, gather outside a residential building to be demolished. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A man walks past a residential building to be demolished. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Local residents gather outside a residential building to be demolished. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
An excavator is seen in front of a newly built residential house as it wrecks a building, which is part of the old five-storey apartment blocks demolition project. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Next Slideshows
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 180 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Mutiny in Ivory Coast
Heavy gunfire erupted in Ivory Coast's two largest cities of Abidjan and Bouake, according to witnesses, as the military said it pressed an operation to quash a...
North Korea's latest missile launch
North Korea's successful missile test-launch signals major advances in developing an intercontinental ballistic missile.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas...
MORE IN PICTURES
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.