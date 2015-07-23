Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jul 23, 2015 | 3:36am BST

Soyuz blasts off

The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew of Kjell Lindgren of the U.S., Oleg Kononenko of Russia and Kimiya Yui of Japan leaves a trail across the sky on this long exposure picture, as it blasts off at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 23, 2015 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew of Kjell Lindgren of the U.S., Oleg Kononenko of Russia and Kimiya Yui of Japan leaves a trail across the sky on this long exposure picture, as it blasts off at the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2015
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew of Kjell Lindgren of the U.S., Oleg Kononenko of Russia and Kimiya Yui of Japan leaves a trail across the sky on this long exposure picture, as it blasts off at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 23, 2015 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
1 / 13
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
2 / 13
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
3 / 13
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2015
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
4 / 13
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
5 / 13
The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Oleg Kononenko of Russia interacts with his children as he stands behind a glass wall at a news conference at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Oleg Kononenko of Russia interacts with his children as he stands behind a glass wall at a news conference at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Oleg Kononenko of Russia interacts with his children as he stands behind a glass wall at a news conference at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
6 / 13
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft is lifted to its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft is lifted to its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft is lifted to its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
7 / 13
The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Kjell Lindgren of the U.S. looks on behind a glass wall at a news conference at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Kjell Lindgren of the U.S. looks on behind a glass wall at a news conference at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Kjell Lindgren of the U.S. looks on behind a glass wall at a news conference at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
8 / 13
Multiple exposure picture of service towers moving towards the Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft lifted on its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Multiple exposure picture of service towers moving towards the Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft lifted on its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Multiple exposure picture of service towers moving towards the Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft lifted on its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
9 / 13
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft is transported from an assembling hangar to its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft is transported from an assembling hangar to its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft is transported from an assembling hangar to its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
10 / 13
Policemen take pictures of the Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft while it is transported from an assembling hangar to its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Policemen take pictures of the Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft while it is transported from an assembling hangar to its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Policemen take pictures of the Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft while it is transported from an assembling hangar to its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
11 / 13
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft is transported from an assembling hangar to its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft is transported from an assembling hangar to its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft is transported from an assembling hangar to its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
12 / 13
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft is ready to be transported from an assembling hangar to its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft is ready to be transported from an assembling hangar to its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft is ready to be transported from an assembling hangar to its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Living in the ruins of Gaza

Living in the ruins of Gaza

Next Slideshows

Living in the ruins of Gaza

Living in the ruins of Gaza

Daily life amid the ruins of Gaza.

23 Jul 2015
Obama's ancestral African homeland

Obama's ancestral African homeland

A journey through the Kenyan village where Obama's father is buried.

23 Jul 2015
Protest against Obama's Iran deal

Protest against Obama's Iran deal

Demonstrators rally in Times Square against Obama's nuclear deal with Iran.

23 Jul 2015
El Chapo pinata

El Chapo pinata

A new pinata depicts Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

22 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Journey to the Space Station

Journey to the Space Station

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures