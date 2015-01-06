Space odyssey

A pair of interacting galaxies consisting of NGC 5754, the large spiral on the right, and NGC 5752, the smaller companion in the bottom left. NGC 5754's internal structure has hardly been disturbed by the interaction. The outer structure does exhibit...more

A pair of interacting galaxies consisting of NGC 5754, the large spiral on the right, and NGC 5752, the smaller companion in the bottom left. NGC 5754's internal structure has hardly been disturbed by the interaction. The outer structure does exhibit tidal features, as does the symmetry of the inner spiral pattern and the kinked arms just beyond its inner ring. In contrast, NGC 5752 has undergone a starburst episode, with a rich population of massive and luminous star clusters clumping around the core and intertwined with intricate dust lanes. The contrasting reactions of the two galaxies to their interaction are due to their differing masses and sizes. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, the Hubble Heritage Team/ESA/Hubble Collaboration/W. Keel/University of Alabama

