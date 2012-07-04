Space odysseys
Artist's conceptualization of the dusty TYC 8241 2652 system as it might have appeared several years ago when it was emitting large amounts of excess infrared radiation, is illustrated in this handout image from the Gemini Observatory received by Reuters July 3, 2012. In a cosmic case of "now-you-see-it, now-you-don't," a brilliant disk of dust around a Sun-like star has suddenly vanished, and the scientists who observed the disappearance aren't sure about what happened. This discovery has the potential to make astronomers re-think their ideas about what happens as solar systems form. REUTERS/Gemini Observatory/AURA artwork by Lynette Cook/Handout
This composite handout image from data taken with Hubble's Advanced Camera for Surveys in 2004 and 2005 and the Wide Field Camera 3 in April 2011 shows Herbig-Haro 110 is a geyser of hot gas from a newborn star that splashes up against and ricochets off the dense core of a cloud of molecular hydrogen, released by NASA on July 3, 2012. Although the plumes of gas look like whiffs of smoke, they are actually billions of times less dense than the smoke from a July 4 firework. This Hubble Space Telescope photo shows the integrated light from plumes, which are light-years across. Astronomers now believe that the nearby HH 270 jet grazes an immovable obstacle, a much denser, colder cloud core, and gets diverted off at about a 60-degree angle. The jet goes dark and then reemerges, having reinvented itself as HH 110. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)/Handout
The Soyuz TMA-03M capsule that is carrying International Space Station (ISS) crew members Expedition 31 Commander Oleg Kononenko of Roscosmos, Flight Engineers Don Pettit of NASA and Andre Kuipers of the European Space Agency descends near the town of Zhezkazgan July 1, 2012. The astronauts have completed their six-and-a-half-month mission on the ISS, according to NASA. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool
A rescue helicopter flies up to the Soyuz TMA-03M capsule, carrying International Space Station (ISS) crew members Expedition 31 Commander Oleg Kononenko of Roscosmos, Flight Engineers Don Pettit of NASA and Andre Kuipers of the European Space Agency, shortly after its landing near the town of Zhezkazgan July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool
Support and medical personnel carry International Space Station (ISS) crew member Flight Engineer Don Pettit of NASA (C, front) shortly after the landing of Soyuz TMA-03M capsule in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool
Smoke and haze over the Midwest, arising from forest fires throughout the Rockies, are pictured in this June 28, 2012 handout NASA satellite image. While the most publicized fires occur along the eastern range in Colorado, the great smoke plumes in this image came from Wyoming. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
NASA handout photo dated June 13, 2012 shows polar mesopheric clouds at the peak of their visibility as seen from the International Space Station. REUTERS/ISS/NASA/Handout
Astronomical illustration from images, taken by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, show an arc of blue light behind an extremely massive cluster of galaxies residing 10 billion light-years away in this image released on June 26, 2012. The giant arc is the stretched shape of a more distant star-forming galaxy whose light is distorted by the monster cluster's powerful gravity, an effect called gravitational lensing. The "lensed" galaxy existed 10 billion to 13 billion years ago. The arc, located within the small box, is barely visible in the Hubble image of the cluster, named IDCS J1426.5 3508. A close-up image of the arc is shown in the inset. The images were taken by Hubble's Advanced Camera for Surveys and Wide Field Camera 3 in 2010. The cluster is the most massive found at that epoch, weighing as much as 500 trillion suns. The assemblage is 5 to 10 times larger than other clusters found at such an early time in the universe's history. This unique system constitutes the most distant cluster known to "host" a giant gravitationally lensed arc. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, and A. Gonzalez (University of Florida, Gainesville), A. Stanford (University of California, Davis and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory), and M. Brodwin (University of Missouri-Kansas City and Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics)/Handout
Russian cosmonaut Yuri Malenchenko (R), Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide (C) and U.S. astronaut Sunita Williams take part in an examination training excercise at the Star City space centre outside Moscow June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov
Chinese astronauts Jing Haipeng, Liu Wang (C) and Liu Yang (L), China's first female astronaut, wave during a departure ceremony at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province, June 16, 2012. China will send its first woman into outer space, prompting a surge of national pride as the rising power takes its latest step towards putting a space station in orbit within the decade. Liu Yang, a 33-year-old fighter pilot, will join two other astronauts aboard the Shenzhou 9 spacecraft when it lifts off from a remote Gobi Desert launch site on Saturday evening. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Commuters ride bicycles and electric bikes as they pass a large screen displaying pictures of China's recent spacecraft launch in the centre of Beijing June 18, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
The Long March II-F rocket loaded with a Shenzhou-9 manned spacecraft carrying Chinese astronauts Jing Haipeng, Liu Wang and Liu Yang lifts off from the launch pad in the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Police officers stand guard as employees assist Chinese astronauts to come out from the re-entry capsule of China's Shenzhou 9 spacecraft in Siziwang Banner, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region June 29, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Undated handout image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's rendering of the X-37 Orbital Test Vehicle. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
The spacecraft called the Dragon is seen after NASA Administrator Charles Bolden and SpaceX CEO and Chief Designer Elon Musk addressed SpaceX employees following the first successful mission by a private company to carry supplies to the International Space Station at the SpaceX facility in Hawthorne, California June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman
Kennedy space workers get ready to lift the port OMS pod (Orbital Maneuvering System) and reattach it back onto the space shuttle Atlantis which is at Kennedy Space Center, Florida June 12, 2012. The workers will bolt down the OMS pod on Tuesday and attach the other side on Wednesday. Atlantis which was retired along with the other space shuttles is getting ready to be on display at the KSC Visitor Complex next year. REUTERS/Michael Brown
The Orbital Science Corporation's "Stargazer" plane is shown releasing its Pegasus rocket in this undated NASA handout photo. NASA's launched its Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array (NuSTAR) on a Pegasus rocket from Kwajalein Atoll on June 13, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Orbital Sciences Corporation/Handout
This artist's concept features NASA's Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity rover, a mobile robot for investigating Mars' past or present ability to sustain microbial life as seen in this handout NASA image received by Reuters June 8, 2012. NASA's Curiosity rover, carried by the Mars Science Laboratory (MSL) spacecraft, will land near the Martian equator on August 6, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout
Gale Crater, shown in this artist's impression handout supplied by NASA June 8, 2012 is where the rover Curiosity of NASA's Mars Science Laboratory mission will land in August, 2012. NASA's new Mars mission, scheduled for landing on August 6, is primarily a geology expedition to an intriguing piece of real estate called Gale Crater, located just south of the Martian equator. The crater's diameter is 96 miles (154 kilometers). REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/ESA/DLR/FU Berlin/MSSS/Handout
The Space Shuttle Enterprise floats up the Hudson River June 6, 2012, as it rides past the New York skyline on a barge to be placed at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Crews hoist the Space Shuttle Enterprise onto the deck of the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A plane flies under a thin layer cloud crossing the sun as Venus (R) moves past the sun are seen through a coelostat at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, June 5, 2012. The planet Venus made a slow transit across the face of the sun on Tuesday, the last such passing that will be visible from Earth for 105 years. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Handout image courtesy of NASA shows the planet Venus at the start of its transit of the Sun, June 5, 2012. One of the rarest astronomical events occurs on Tuesday and Wednesday when Venus passes directly between the sun and Earth, a transit that won't occur again until 2117. REUTERS/NASA/AIA/Solar Dynamics Observatory/Handout
View of a coronal hole on the sun on June 3, 2012 in this handout image courtesy of NASA. Coronal holes are regions where the sun's corona is dark. These features were discovered when X-ray telescopes were first flown above the Earth's atmosphere to reveal the structure of the corona across the solar disc. Coronal holes are associated with 'open' magnetic field lines and are often found at the sun?s poles. The high-speed solar wind is known to originate in coronal holes. The solar wind escaping from this hole will reach Earth around June 5-7, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/AIA/Solar Dynamics Observatory/Handout
With the Earth in the background, the SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen as it is grappled by the International Space Station's Canadarm2 robotic arm in this photo provided by NASA and taken May 25, 2012. Dragon became the first commercially developed space vehicle to be launched to the station to join Russian, European and Japanese resupply craft that service the complex while restoring a U.S. capability to deliver cargo to the orbital laboratory. Dragon is scheduled to spend about a week docked with the station before returning to Earth on May 31 for retrieval. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Space Exploration Technologies' unmanned Dragon capsule floats in the Pacific Ocean off of Baja California in this May 31, 2012 handout image courtesy of SpaceX. The splash down completing a pioneering mission for commercial firms seeking a major role in space travel. Riding beneath three parachutes, the bell-shaped capsule ended a nine-day spaceflight with a splashdown about 560 miles (900 km) west of Baja California at 11:42 a.m. EDT (1542 GMT). Dragon, built and flown by Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, was the first privately owned spacecraft to reach the $100 billion International Space Station, which flies about 240 miles (386 km) above Earth. REUTERS/SpaceX/Handout
The surface of Saturn's geyser moon Enceladus is seen in this image released on May 31, 2012 by NASA's Cassini mission. Cassini imaging scientists used views like this to help them identify the source locations for individual jets spurting ice particles, water vapor and trace organic compounds from the surface of Enceladus. Recent findings from NASA's Cassini mission reveal that Enceladus provides a special laboratory for watching unusual behavior of plasma, or hot ionized gas. In these recent findings, some Cassini scientists think they have observed "dusty plasma", a condition theorized but not previously observed on site, near Enceladus. Data from Cassini's fields and particles instruments also show that the usual "heavy" and "light" species of charged particles in normal plasma are actually reversed near the plume spraying from the moon's south polar region. The findings are discussed in two recent papers in the Journal of Geophysical Research. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute/Handout
The sky is seen at night just before the predicted merger between our Milky Way galaxy and the neighboring Andromeda galaxy, in this NASA photo illustration released May 31, 2012. About 3.75 billion years from now, Andromeda's disk will fill the field of view and its gravity will begin to create tidal distortions in the Milky Way. The view is inspired by dynamical computer modelling of the future collision between the two galaxies. The two galaxies collide about 4 billion years from now and merge to form a single galaxy about 6 billion years from now. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, Z. Levay and R. van der Marel (STScI), and A. Mellinger/Handout
Dawn breaks over a radio telescope dish of the KAT-7 Array pointing skyward at the proposed South African site for the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) telescope near Carnavon in the country's remote Northern Cape province in this picture taken May 18, 2012. South Africa is bidding against Australia to host the SKA, which will be the world's largest radio telescope when completed. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
The Square Kilometre Array (SKA) radio telescope project is seen in his artists impression image made available by the Manchester based SKA Organisation, May 25, 2012. The location of the huge radio telescope, strong enough to detect extraterrestrial life in the far reaches of the universe, could be settled on Friday when the group in charge of the project meets in the Netherlands. When completed in 2024, the "Square Kilometre Array" (SKA) will be made up of 3,000 dishes, each 15 metres wide, together with many more antennae, that will stretch over 3,000 km (1,864 miles). Scanning the sky 10,000 times faster and with 50 times the sensitivity of any other telescope, it will be used to study the origins of the universe and will be able to detect weak signals that could indicate the presence of extraterrestrial life. A joint bid between Australia and New Zealand to host the telescope is pitted against South Africa for a $2 billion project that will bestow an economic boost and major scientific prestige on the winner. REUTERS/Handout - SKA Organisation/Swinburne Astronomy
An undated composite image courtesy of NASA shows the view taken from a mounted camera on the Earth-orbiting International Space Station, from approximately 240 miles above Earth. A total of 18 images were used to create the composite. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. According to a press release from NASA, the rover is 89 days away from its August appointment with Mars. REUTERS/Gene Blevins