SpaceX Dragon test run
The unmanned SpaceX Crew Dragon lifts off from launch pad 40 during a Pad Abort Test at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
The 20 foot-tall Dragon capsule, a modified version of the spacecraft that flies cargo to the International Space Station, fired up its eight, side-mounted thruster engines to catapult itself nearly one mile up and over the Atlantic...more
The flight ended less than two minutes later with the capsule's parachute splash-down about 1.4 miles east of the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station launch site. REUTERS/Scott Audette
The purpose of the test was to demonstrate an escape system to carry the capsule to safety in case of a fire or accident during launch. SpaceX plans to refly the capsule later this year aboard a Falcon 9 rocket to test an abort maneuver at supersonic...more
NASA retired the shuttles in 2011 and invested in commercial companies' designs for a new generation of space taxis. The U.S. space agency currently is investing $6.8 billion in privately owned SpaceX and Boeing. REUTERS/Scott Audette
NASA hopes to be flying astronauts to and from the International Space Station by December 2017, breaking Russia's monopoly on crew ferry flights. REUTERS/Scott Audette
NASA currently pays Russia about $63 million per person to fly aboard Soyuz capsules. REUTERS/Scott Audette
No astronauts were aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule during Wednesday's test, though an instrumented crash dummy was strapped into a seat in the crew cabin. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Once the capsule is recovered from the ocean, it will be trucked to SpaceX's McGregor, Texas, facility for post-flight analysis and refurbished so it can fly again. The capsule was outfitted with 270 sensors to collect speed, temperature, pressure...more
The unmanned SpaceX Crew Dragon separates from its fairing after lifting off from launch pad 40 during a Pad Abort Test at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
The unmanned SpaceX Crew Dragon lifts off from launch pad 40 during a Pad Abort Test at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Next Slideshows
Battle for Yemen
Recent images from the ongoing conflict in Yemen.
On the UK campaign trail
Scenes from a knife-edge election.
Migrant landing
Migrants arrive in Sicily after a deadly journey across the Mediterranean.
Unrest in Burundi
Police and protesters clash as the president decides to run for a third term, a move critics say violates the constitution.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Running the Boston Marathon
Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
White House Easter Egg Roll
President Trump and family celebrate their first Easter in the White House.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.