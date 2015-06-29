SpaceX rocket explodes
An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket explodes after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. The unmanned SpaceX rocket exploded about two minutes after liftoff from Florida on Sunday, destroying a cargo ship bound for the International...more
An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. Sunday's accident soon after liftoff from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station was the second successive botched mission to resupply the space station. A Russian...more
An unmanned Space Exploration Technologies Falcon 9 rocket launches in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. The explosion also marks a setback for SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies. The company was poised to compete for the first time...more
An unmanned Space Exploration Technologies Falcon 9 rocket launches in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. The company had hoped to use the rocket�s discarded 14-story-tall first stage in an innovative landing test, part of its overall goal to...more
An unmanned Space Exploration Technologies Falcon 9 rocket launches in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. A platform had been stationed in the Atlantic Ocean in hopes of serving as a landing pad. Instead, the rocket broke apart in mid-air....more
An unmanned Space Exploration Technologies Falcon 9 rocket launches in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. Sunday�s problem started about two minutes and 19 seconds after liftoff when SpaceX lost contact with the Falcon, NASA launch commentator...more
An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket explodes after lift-off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. Equipment lost aboard Dragon include a spacesuit, water filtration equipment, an oxygen tank and a docking system so space taxis under development...more
Mike Suffredini, NASA manager of the International Space Station Program speaks at a media event after an unmanned Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) Falcon 9 rocket broke apart after liftoff in Cape Canaveral, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike...more
