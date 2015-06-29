Edition:
SpaceX rocket explodes

An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket explodes after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. The unmanned SpaceX rocket exploded about two minutes after liftoff from Florida on Sunday, destroying a cargo ship bound for the International Space Station in the latest in a string of mishaps in supplying the orbiting outpost. REUTERS/Mike Brown

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. Sunday's accident soon after liftoff from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station was the second successive botched mission to resupply the space station. A Russian Progress cargo ship failed to reach the outpost in April following a problem with its Soyuz launcher. REUTERS/Mike Brown

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
An unmanned Space Exploration Technologies Falcon 9 rocket launches in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. The explosion also marks a setback for SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies. The company was poised to compete for the first time against United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co and the current sole launch provider for military and spy satellite launches, to launch a GPS III satellite. REUTERS/Michael Berrigan

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
An unmanned Space Exploration Technologies Falcon 9 rocket launches in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. The company had hoped to use the rocket�s discarded 14-story-tall first stage in an innovative landing test, part of its overall goal to refurbish and refly its rockets, slashing launch costs. REUTERS/Michael Berrigan

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
An unmanned Space Exploration Technologies Falcon 9 rocket launches in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. A platform had been stationed in the Atlantic Ocean in hopes of serving as a landing pad. Instead, the rocket broke apart in mid-air. Recovery teams were dispatched to attempt to collect debris for analysis. Two previous experiments, in January and April, came close to succeeding but technical problems caused the rockets to crash into the platform. REUTERS/Michael Berrigan

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
An unmanned Space Exploration Technologies Falcon 9 rocket launches in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. Sunday�s problem started about two minutes and 19 seconds after liftoff when SpaceX lost contact with the Falcon, NASA launch commentator George Diller said. The accident occurred just before the rocket was to discard its first stage two minutes and 39 seconds after liftoff. REUTERS/Michael Berrigan

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket explodes after lift-off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. Equipment lost aboard Dragon include a spacesuit, water filtration equipment, an oxygen tank and a docking system so space taxis under development by SpaceX and Boeing can park at the station. NASA hopes to turn over crew transportation to the U.S. companies before the end of 2017, breaking Russia�s monopoly. REUTERS/Mike Brown

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
Mike Suffredini, NASA manager of the International Space Station Program speaks at a media event after an unmanned Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) Falcon 9 rocket broke apart after liftoff in Cape Canaveral, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Brown

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
