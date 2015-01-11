Edition:
SpaceX rocket launch

The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The rocket blasted off, but narrowly failed a novel test to land itself on a platform in the ocean. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Michael Berrigan

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Michael Berrigan

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
