Pictures | Tue Dec 22, 2015 | 3:35pm GMT

SpaceX rocket nails landing

The first stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket returns to land safely in a time exposure at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, on the launcher's first mission since a June failure, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
The first stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket returns to land at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, December 21, 2015. The rocket carried a payload of eleven satellites owned by Orbcomm, a New Jersey-based communications company. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
A remodeled version of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
A remodeled version of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket returns to a landing zone, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
A remodeled version of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rests on its launch pad at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
The first stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket returns to land December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
A long exposure photograph shows the SpaceX Falcon 9 lifting off (L) from its launch pad and then returning to a landing zone (R) at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Brown

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
