Spain 4 - 0 Ireland

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Irish soccer fans queue up to withdraw money from a bank machine prior to a Euro 2012 soccer match between Spain and Ireland at the old town in Gdansk June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Irish soccer fans queue up to withdraw money from a bank machine prior to a Euro 2012 soccer match between Spain and Ireland at the old town in Gdansk June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spain's Fernando Torres kicks the ball in front of Ireland's Sean St Ledger and Damien Duff during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at the PGE Arena stadium in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spain's Fernando Torres kicks the ball in front of Ireland's Sean St Ledger and Damien Duff during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at the PGE Arena stadium in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spain's Xabi Alonso heads the ball with Ireland's Jon Walters and Robbie Keane during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spain's Xabi Alonso heads the ball with Ireland's Jon Walters and Robbie Keane during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Irish fans react as they watch the Euro 2012 soccer match between Ireland and Spain at a fan zone in Gdansk June14, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Irish fans react as they watch the Euro 2012 soccer match between Ireland and Spain at a fan zone in Gdansk June14, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spain's Fernando Torres celebrates after scoring a goal against Ireland during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at PGE Arena in Gdansk June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spain's Fernando Torres celebrates after scoring a goal against Ireland during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at PGE Arena in Gdansk June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spanish fans react as they watch the Euro 2012 soccer match between Ireland and Spain at a fan zone in Gdansk June14, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spanish fans react as they watch the Euro 2012 soccer match between Ireland and Spain at a fan zone in Gdansk June14, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spain's Fernando Torres heads the ball during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match against Ireland at the PGE Arena stadium in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Bohlen

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spain's Fernando Torres heads the ball during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match against Ireland at the PGE Arena stadium in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Bohlen

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spain's Fernando Torres scores a goal against Ireland during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at the PGE Arena stadium in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spain's Fernando Torres scores a goal against Ireland during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at the PGE Arena stadium in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spain's Alvaro Arbeloa is tackled by Ireland's Aiden McGeady during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spain's Alvaro Arbeloa is tackled by Ireland's Aiden McGeady during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spain's David Silva battles for the ball with Ireland's Aiden McGeady during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spain's David Silva battles for the ball with Ireland's Aiden McGeady during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spain's David Silva scores a second goal against Ireland during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spain's David Silva scores a second goal against Ireland during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spain's David Silva shoots to score a goal against Ireland during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at the PGE Arena stadium in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spain's David Silva shoots to score a goal against Ireland during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at the PGE Arena stadium in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spain's David Silva celebrates after scoring against Ireland during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at the PGE Arena stadium in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Bohlen

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spain's David Silva celebrates after scoring against Ireland during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at the PGE Arena stadium in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Bohlen

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Ireland's Robbie Keane is challenged by Spain's David Silva and Jordi Alba during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Ireland's Robbie Keane is challenged by Spain's David Silva and Jordi Alba during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spanish supporters cheer before their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match against Ireland at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spanish supporters cheer before their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match against Ireland at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Irish fans react as they watch the Euro 2012 soccer match between Ireland and Spain at a fan zone in Gdansk June14, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Irish fans react as they watch the Euro 2012 soccer match between Ireland and Spain at a fan zone in Gdansk June14, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spain's David Silva tries to score against Ireland's goalkeeper Shay Given, Richard Dunne and Sean St Ledger during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spain's David Silva tries to score against Ireland's goalkeeper Shay Given, Richard Dunne and Sean St Ledger during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spain's soccer fans cheer before their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match against Ireland at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spain's soccer fans cheer before their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match against Ireland at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spain's David Silva celebrates second goal against Ireland during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Bohlen

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spain's David Silva celebrates second goal against Ireland during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Bohlen

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spain's soccer fans cheer before their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match against Ireland at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spain's soccer fans cheer before their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match against Ireland at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Ireland's Simon Cox heads the ball with Spain's Sergio Ramos and Sergio Busquets during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Ireland's Simon Cox heads the ball with Spain's Sergio Ramos and Sergio Busquets during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spain's Fernando Torres celebrates with Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos after scoring a goal against Ireland during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at PGE Arena in Gdansk June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spain's Fernando Torres celebrates with Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos after scoring a goal against Ireland during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at PGE Arena in Gdansk June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Irish fans wave a large flag prior to a Euro 2012 soccer match between Spain and Ireland at the old town in Gdansk June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Irish fans wave a large flag prior to a Euro 2012 soccer match between Spain and Ireland at the old town in Gdansk June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spain's players celebrate their goal against Ireland during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at PGE Arena in Gdansk June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Thursday, June 14, 2012

Spain's players celebrate their goal against Ireland during their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match at PGE Arena in Gdansk June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Spain 4 - 0 Ireland

