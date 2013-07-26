Spain train derailment
A fireman takes a wounded victim from the wreckage of a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Xoan A. Soler/Monica Ferreiros/La Voz de Galicia
Train driver Francisco Jose Garzon (R) is helped by two men after his train crashed near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Monica Ferreiros/Xoan A. Soler/La Voz de Galicia
A passenger train passes by a wrecked train engine at the site of a train crash in Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Doctor Maria Cortes waits to talk to journalists outside the Hospital Clinico de Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
Onlookers view the wreckage of a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
An overhead view of the wreckage of a train crash is seen near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, in this still image from video, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Aeromedia.es
A crane removes a carriage from the tracks at the site of a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Workers stand beside the train engine at the site of a train crash in Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A fireman carries a wounded victim from the wreckage of a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Xoan A. Soler/Monica Ferreiros/La Voz de Galicia
An injured man, identified by Spanish newspapers El Pais and El Mundo as the train driver Francisco Jose Garzon, is helped by a policeman after a train crashed near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Oscar Corral more
Relatives of one of the victims of a train crash react in Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Relatives of one of the victims of a train crash comfort each other near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
An overhead view of the wreckage of a train crash is seen near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, in this still image from video, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Aeromedia.es
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (2nd L) walks with Development Minister Ana Pastor (bottom) and Galician regional president Alberto Nunez Feijoo (L) as they tour the wreckage of a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July...more
Rescue workers stand amongst the wreckage of a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
An official inspects the train engine amongst the wreckage of a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, early July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Rescue workers sift through debris and sort out luggage amongst wreckage the morning after a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, early July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A crane removes a carriage from the tracks at the site of a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Rescue workers pull victims from a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Oscar Corral
Rescue workers pull victims from a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Oscar Corral
Victims receive help after a train crashed near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Xoan A. Soler/Monica Ferreiros/La Voz de Galicia
Victims are helped by rescue workers after a train crashed near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Xoan A. Soler/Monica Ferreiros/La Voz de Galicia
Rescue workers pull victims from a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Oscar Corral
Rescue workers help a victim of a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Monica Ferreiros/La Voz de Galicia
An injured passenger is helped by a policeman after a train crashed near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Oscar Corral
Rescue workers carry victims on stretchers after a train crashed near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Monica Ferreiros/La Voz de Galicia
Rescue workers pull victims from a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Oscar Corral
Rescue workers pull victims from a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
