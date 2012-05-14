Spain's 96-hour protest

Demonstrators strip off their clothes behind a banner which reads "Against the Cuts" during a protest march marking the one year anniversary of Spain's Indignados (Indignant) movement in Madrid, May 12, 2012. Dubbed "los indignados" (the indignant), the movement which spawned similar protests worldwide, has called for 96 hours of continuous protest to culminate at the Puerta del Sol square where the movement was founded a year ago in a renewed protest over government austerity measures, banks, politicians, economic recession, and the highest unemployment in the eurozone. REUTERS/Paul Hanna